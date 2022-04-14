The Colorado Springs Fire Department is enacting a burn restriction order for the city, effective Friday, officials announced.

Officials cited current drought conditions, dry-fuel moisture levels and an increase in the occurrence of grass fires in undeveloped areas of the city.

The order came on Thursday as a number of fires were being fought across El Paso and Teller counties, and officials were announcing success against blazes that began earlier in the week in the southeastern portion of the state:

Woodland Park

A fire that broke out Thursday afternoon north of Woodland Park prompted mandatory and pre-evacuation notices.

At about 2:30 p.m., smoke was visible in the area of Mills Ranch Road. The neighborhood is about 3 miles north of Woodland Park.

A mandatory evacuation notice was sent out shortly after 3 p.m. for an area north of Mills Ranch Road, and east of Sour Dough Road. Triple B Ranch Road and the Red Rocks area were also under a pre-evacuation notice. Both notices were lifted shortly before 9 p.m.

The fire was reported to be 10% contained and was approximately 7 acres size Thursday night, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office.

Ten agencies were dispatched to fight the blaze and aid affected residents.

Fort Carson

A fire broke out at a training ground on Fort Carson, officials with the U.S. Army installation confirmed Thursday.

The fire, which officials first learned about at 2:45 p.m., was about 30 acres in size by late afternoon, officials said. No individuals or structures were threatened, although smoke was visible along Colorado 115.

Fort Carson requested mutual aid, officials said, and added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Monument area

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service in the Pike-San Isabel National Forest area said a human-caused fire burned a quarter of an acre on Thursday.

The fire, which was reported on Pikes Peak Road, 6 miles west of Monument off Mount Herman Road, was contained as of 7:10 p.m., officials said.

Southeast Colorado

Firefighters are celebrating a key victory even as they continued Thursday to battle two wildfires in southeast Colorado that have burned thousands of acres, destroyed structures, and forced evacuations.

The firefighters were able to save Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site, a two-story adobe compound built in 1976 in the likeness of the major trading post that rose in the 1830s.

“It would’ve been a huge loss,” La Junta Fire Chief Brad Davidson told Gazette news partner KKTV. “Right when I got out here and I saw it was heading this way, I told all my staff and my crews, I said, 'We will protect that building.' And we prevailed.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said five wildfires erupted Tuesday in Bent and Otero counties, impacting three state wildlife areas. Oxbow and Fort Lyon were affected the most, with each having at least 75% of its land burned.

The area's largest blazes, however, are the Bent's Old Fort fire and Fort Lyon River fire, officials said. They have burned 1,800 and 2,900 acres, respectively, KKTV reported.

As of Thursday morning, the Bent's Old Fort fire was 25% contained while the Fort Lyon River fire was 50% contained.

With Thursday's order in Colorado Springs, the city returned to restrictions that had been in force from last September through Feb. 25 this year.

Under the restrictions, recreational fires are prohibited, as well as operating small-engine equipment such as chainsaws without a properly installed, maintained and functioning spark arrestor. Outdoor smoking is prohibited in all city-owned parks and open spaces. Outdoor fireplaces and outdoor cooking are still allowed.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs has had a drier year than most, recording only 1.53 inches of precipitation since Jan. 1. The normal average is 1.89 inches. In terms of snowfall, the area has seen 23.1 inches since July 1 of last year, compared to the normal amount of 29 inches.

Fountain and unincorporated areas of El Paso County are also under fire restrictions.

For a full list of what is allowed under the burn restriction order, click here.