Multiple fires in the Colorado Springs area sparked Thursday, including one blaze at a mobile home park that destroyed eight homes. Across the Pikes Peak region, three other wind-whipped fires forced people from their homes, closed roads, and filled the air with smoke.
Here's a roundup:
Alturas fire in El Paso County
A fire burning south of Colorado Springs near the new Amazon Distribution Center closed the airport and forced mandatory evacuations of nearby homes late Thursday afternoon. A shelter-in-place order was in effect for the Colorado Springs Airport until shortly before 7 p.m. The airport has ceased all inbound operations.
The fire was reported in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive shortly before 4 p.m.
Akerman fire in Colorado Springs
The Akerman fire reported in northeast Colorado Springs shortly before noon Thursday prompted mandatory evacuations for residents in the area of Summer Grace and Akerman Drive.
The fire department said in a tweet just before 11:30 a.m. that firefighters were responding to a grass fire near Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road. About 500 homes and around 1,000 people in the area were evacuated, according to the fire department. Evacuation orders were lifted shortly after 4 p.m.
Skylark Mobile Home Park fire
Late Thursday morning, eight mobile homes were destroyed at the Skylark Mobile Home Park, Lt. Aaron McConnellogue with the Colorado Springs Fire Department said during a mid-afternoon news conference.
High Park fire in Teller County
Evacuation orders were issued in Teller County Thursday evening after a fire started at County Road 11 south of Bear Trap and Lakemoor, officials with the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.