The Colorado Springs Fire Department alongside Manitou Springs Fire, Fort Carson Fire and Emergency Services, Black Forest Fire Rescue and Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District are collectively sending five engines to assist with the Marshall Fire burning in Superior and Louisville Thursday, Capt. Mike Smaldino with Colorado Springs Fire Department said.
The Marshall Fire has burned about 1,600 acres and nearly 600 homes in Boulder County aided by strong winds since it began around 11 a.m. Thursday. If those numbers hold, it would make the Marshall Fire the most destructive wildfire in state history, surpassing the 2013's Black Forest fire which consumed close to 500 homes in El Paso County.
Smaldino said a battalion chief with Colorado Springs fire is leading the task force to help combat the wildfires. He estimates 21-25 firefighters make up the force.
