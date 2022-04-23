The latest on fires burning in Colorado:
UPDATE 8:28 a.m.
The weather will offer no assistance in avoiding wildfires Saturday.
Good morning! More wind out there this morning (you can probably hear it)... Fire danger remains HIGH today. Please be smart. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ZBuWF7zcyV— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) April 23, 2022
Fire reported northwest of Lake George
Fire crews with the U.S. Forest Service were battling fire in Park County, on South Park Road, about 16 miles northwest of Lake George, according to the Pike & San Isabel National Forests Cimarron & Comanche National Grasslands Fire Information.
The Allen Creek fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. The cause is under investigation. As of 9 p.m. Friday night, the fire had grown to an estimated 11 acres in size.
Fire near Interquest in Colorado Springs caused by illegal hot work
A grass fire that forced the temporary evacuation of 500 homes Friday afternoon in Colorado Springs is 75% contained, according to Colorado Springs firefighters.
The fire had burned an estimated 17 acres as of 6:30 p.m. Friday. Firefighters originally reported the size of the blaze to be around 3-5 acres.
No structures were destroyed or damaged in the fire.
More than 120 firefighters from multiple agencies responded. Colorado Springs police also sent 70 units to assist. Colorado Springs police went on priority dispatch while officers responded to help.
The reported cause of the fire is illegal hot work, specifically welding, according the fire department. A burn restriction order that went into effect for Colorado Springs last Friday had prohibited hot work in grassy areas without a permit.
2nd grassfire in Colorado Springs
Fire crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are fighting a grassfire in the area of 3228 North Chestnut Street, officials with the department tweeted just before 9:50 p.m. Friday. The fire is said to be half an acre in a field next to the location.
An evacuation order had been called for the motel in the area and surrounding structure but the order has since been rescinded.
Fire in Peyton
A mandatory evacuation notice issued for a fire burning east of Colorado Springs in Peyton was lifted around 7:45 p.m. according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The fire was reported at about 6:45 p.m., and sparked in the area of Bradshaw Road and Blue Lake Lane, the sheriff's office said.
The area from Peyton Highway to U.S. 24, and Bradshaw to Spencer Road was under mandatory evacuation for roughly an hour.
Fire in Florissant area
A fire in Teller County Friday evening forced mandatory and pre-evacuation orders for a subdivision in the Florissant area. The orders were lifted around 8:30 p.m. The Teller County Sheriff's Office said IDs were required for re-entry.
Portions of the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision were evacuated for several hours after the fire started in the Bullion Circle area around 5 p.m.
The fire was reported to be approximately 5 acres, and appeared to have started after a tree fell on a powerline, the sheriff's office said.
A shelter was set up at Florissant fire station number one.