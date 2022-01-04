An animal rescue group, Soul Dog Rescue, saved a burned cat from the porch of the only home still standing on a block of a neighborhood destroyed by the Marshall fire, Gazette news partner 9NEWS reported.

Merlin, the 9-year-old feline, suffered burns on his paws and face from the fire but managed to escape his owner, Camden Hall's home, after the back sliding door was left cracked open, 9NEWS said.

“I can’t imagine what he saw through his little kitty eyes," Hall told 9NEWS. "It had to have been quite terrifying."

Hall had been working at Eldora Mountain that Thursday when he received a call from his landlord around 6:30 p.m., 9NEWS reported.

"So I pulled off to the side of the trail so I could take a call and that’s when my landlord told me it was just all gone," he told 9NEWS.

But after Soul Dog Rescue found Merlin, Hall regained hope. Unrecognizable, Merlin was reunited with Hall after his microchip confirmed that it was in fact Merlin, 9NEWS said.

A GoFundMe created by Hall's friend has raised more than $14,000 for Merlin's medical bills while he recovers at Northside Emergency Pet Clinic in Westminster, 9NEWS reported.

“I think since he’s a magician," Hall told 9NEWS. "Magical Merlin."