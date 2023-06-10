Ten years after the devastation brought by the Black Forest fire, the community surrounding the tragedy gathered to remember what was lost and celebrate the progress made since at the Log School Park near the community’s center Saturday afternoon.

The presentation featured numerous speakers from the community, including keynote speaker U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, as well as a presentation of the flags led by the Boy Scouts of America Troop 70.

“Neighbors helping neighbors was an amazing site to behold, and it continues on today,” Lamborn said in his speech, recounting the days following the fire’s start.

Lamborn reflected through pictures collected during the final days of extinguishing the blaze, of handmade signs thanking community servicemen for their perseverance and endurance in combating the wildfire’s destruction.

The last photo Lamborn discussed featured an empty plot of land, the shell of a place a family once called home. The sign on the ashy property read, “Thank you for trying.”

“At the 10-year anniversary of this event, we recognize the resiliency and the strength of the residents of Black Forest, and Colorado Springs,” Lamborn said.

On June 11, 2013, record-high temperatures hit the area topping out at 97 degrees, accompanied by high winds, and low humidity created a perfect storm for devastation when a fire erupted in Black Forest.

Despite annual fire mitigation efforts, strong winds drove a crown fire across treetops over 7 miles the first day, burning 8,000 acres and hundreds of homes.

It took crews nine days to control the blaze — resulting in the loss of two lives, 488 homes, and ravaging 14,280 acres of forest land.

“Nothing was saved, everything was lost except what was in our pockets,” said speaker and Black Forest resident, Gary Kruse.

Kruse was one of many families who lost their home to the wild inferno. On the morning of June 11, Kruse set out to his son’s little league game alongside his family. He never could have guessed it would not be there upon their return that afternoon.

“That fire was bigger than all of us,” Kruse said, “grief was everywhere.”

Kruse, however, did not dwell on what he, alongside his community, lost. Instead continued to cite the return of many beloved town events in the years to follow, including weekly acoustic nights at the community center, farmers' markets and garden demonstrations.

“What we all saw was love, love unnatural and without barriers,” Kruse said, “We continue to do things together, for each other.”

Kelly Marchbank, Saturday’s event organizer, Black Forest resident and vice president of the Black Forest Community Board, said she was happy with the turnout, despite the rain and thunder.

“It’s great; we like the rain — it’ll help prevent another tragedy like we saw 10 years back,” Marchbank said.

Although Marchbank was evacuated from her home in Black Forest, it didn’t burn. Shortly after the fire, she got involved in numerous community efforts, including a children’s art project in which signs were painted with the words, “recover, rebuild, regrow, restore” — a relentless theme in the aftermath of the fire.

Today, the town's efforts are focused on the “regrow to restore” initiative, a project aimed to restore the beloved ponderosa pines found in the area.

Community board members asked residents who were able to dig and pot a small sapling to bring to Saturday’s event, to provide residents whose properties were burned with new trees to grow around their homes.

“We have a wonderful community surrounding us,” Marchbank said in closing remarks, “Black Forest is home. Black Forest is strong."