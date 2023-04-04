The 403 fire in Park and Teller County remains at 1,518 acres and 60% contained, according to the official 403 Fire Facebook group.

Officials said there will be reduced staffing of fire personnel Wednesday, allowing firefighters to take necessary precautions as they continue to patrol and work the fire's edge. Firefighters and public safety remain the priority, according to officials.

The area of the fire received light precipitation Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

“Snow in cases like these is never a bad thing,” Florissant Fire Chief Erik Holt said.

“Volatile” conditions for fire spread and a red flag warning persist in El Paso County, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature for Wednesday in Park and Teller counties is forecast to be 32 degrees, with winds making it feel like 19 degrees. High winds are expected to continue, ranging from 25 to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.