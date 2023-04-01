Efforts to suppress the 403 fire continue Saturday in Teller and Park counties as red-flag warnings persist throughout southern Colorado.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the fire has burned 1,286 acres and is 25% contained, according to the official 403 fire Facebook page.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire activity north of County Road 403 and maintain fire lines using indirect and direct extinguishing methods, as well as natural resources, like snowbanks.

The U.S. Forest Service also released an active evacuation map — color-coding evacuation areas surrounding the fire.

"This map shows mandatory evacuation in red shading in both Park and Teller counties. The orange shading shows pre-evacuation in Teller County," the Forest Service said in a Facebook post.

Evacuation shelters remain active in Park County at the Evacuation Center near Lake George, and in Teller County at the Woodland Park Community Church.

403 fire updates, Saturday morning

As of 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the fire burned an estimated 1,215 acres, with 25% of the fire contained, according to the official 403 Fire Facebook page run by the National Forest Service.

Officials said their main priority lies in the safety of firefighters and the public. More than 123 personnel are actively on the scene, with the majority of resources going toward constructing a hand-line around the fire.

Although no structures have been lost, they remain threatened. Evacuation measures in immediate areas are still in effect.

The weather forecast across southern Colorado remains warm, windy, and dry. In Colorado Springs, there’s a high of 65 degrees, with wind ranging from 5 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A red-flag warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, with a fire weather, watch active Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

At a 9:30 a.m. press conference Saturday morning, officials told the public they should not expect to go home today, even if containment grows.

Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said that the fire is in challenging terrain, making it difficult for firefighters to move toward the fire due to the possibility of wind shifting, creating a dangerous situation for personnel. The terrain has also made it difficult to properly map the fire, Mikesell said.

According to Mikesell, officials hope to obtain an aerial view of the fire Saturday afternoon to better understand the current lines.

aerial crews from Canon Helitack were able to get 'several water drops' on the fire Friday morning before winds made flying conditions unsafe. Their efforts saved several structures in proximity to the fire.

Specific details regarding the current location of the fire are not being released so as to not cause panic for residents who aren’t in the line of the fire, due to discrepancies in current maps and information being released.

Current fire updates are sparse due to the firefighter’s inability to access the fire at this time. Officials said no houses have been lost, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Citizens at the Saturday morning press conference voiced concerns regarding over-alert systems, specifically in Park County. Many residents said they hadn’t received any information from the Park County emergency alert system.

A spokesperson from the County said that officials are “doing their best.”

A commissioner from Park County said they suspect the issue stems from residents’ proximity to Teller County. The commissioner asked those with issues receiving alerts to provide their contact information and said they are actively looking into where the communication broke down.