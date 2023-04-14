Firefighters have been battling wildfires across southern Colorado this week amid record-breaking heat and red flag conditions, and now three blazes are at 100% containment.

Officials have said the Badger and 403 fires were caused by human activity on private property; the cause of the Rampart fire has not been reported.

The Rampart fire grew from 50% containment Wednesday morning to 100% by 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It scorched 20 acres of grasses and ponderosa pine southeast of Woodland Park in the Waldo Canyon Burn Scar.

The Rampart fire sparked Tuesday afternoon and caused short-term pre-evacuations near Rampart Range Road, prompting a multiagency response. A cause of the fire has not been reported.

Water drops from a single-engine air tanker assisted firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service and numerous departments in Teller County and El Paso County, including the Colorado Springs Fire Department who teamed up with local departments to send five engines Tuesday.

The Badger Creek fire also sparked this week burning 41 acres southeast of Wilkerson Pass in the Hartsel area of Park County. The fire is 100% contained and no structures were lost, but one firefighter suffered superficial burns that did not require medical attention, according to Park County.

Residents of Badger Creek Ranch were forced to evacuate Thursday as the blaze threatened structures in the area, according to a Park County alert, but the area transitioned to pre-evacuations that evening at 8 p.m.

Hartsel Fire Protection District, Southern Park County Fire Protection District and air support were on the scene Wednesday.

The cause of the Badger Creek fire has been attributed to “careless actions” by a homeowner on their property, violating a Stage 1 fire ban that is in effect. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw is said to be pursuing criminal charges.

McGraw has also said criminal charges will be pursued in the 403 fire, which burned 1,559 acres in Park County and also reached 100% containment Thursday.

The 403 fire sparked late last month after the Sheriff’s Office said a resident improperly disposed ashes in their yard. Crews from Park, Teller and surrounding counties have been working to extinguish the blaze over the past two weeks.

The U.S. Forest Service has been the lead agency on the 403 fire; it turned back over to local authorities Thursday morning.

The Pikes Peak region and other areas of Colorado broke heat records this week , according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Cooler weather entered the region Friday.