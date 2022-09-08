LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — A wildfire has burned about 120 acres and prompted evacuations in Larimer County Thursday, Poudre Fire Authority said.
The fire, which is being called the County Road 21 Fire, is burning northeast of Ted's Place, which is located at the intersection of Highway 287 and Poudre Canyon Road. The fire is southeast of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21.
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the following areas, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening:
- The area east of Highway 287, south to Arapaho Valley Road, east to County Road 21 and north to County Road 66.
- Arapaho Valley Road south to County Road 56, east to County Road 21, and west to Highway 287.
Larimer County Office of Emergency Management said anyone in the evacuation area should leave immediately.
An evacuation site has been set up at the Leeper Center at 3800 Wilson Avenue in Wellington.
A large air tanker and a helicopter are helping with the fire response.