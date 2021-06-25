A woman married to Michael Stratton, a prominent Democratic strategist from Durango, is among those missing after a high-rise building in the Miami area partially collapsed Thursday morning, according to the law firm where Stratton works.
Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton is the wife of Michael Stratton, who works for the law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.
The firm said Stratton flew to Surfside, Florida.
Michael Stratton has played an active role in presidential campaigns, and in the campaigns for Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.