LAKEWOOD – Aaliyah Ricketts needs to finish her valedictorian speech by Saturday, and she needed a break from the pressure.

Apparently, the state track meet provides the perfect respite for the Widefield senior.

“This is my stress reliever,” said Ricketts, who overtook a slew of local competitors in taking seventh place in the 4A girls long jump. “I love track. So I’m just hanging out right now.”

The trip to the podium was something of a surprise in an event that didn’t follow the script that was written over the course of the season. Palmer Ridge’s Madissyn Moore came into the event with the top jump of 18 feet, 4 inches. But the sophomore scratched twice and placed 16th. Sand Creek’s Jahzara Davis, also a sophomore, scratched on her final attempt and placed 13th.

The area’s lowest-ranked qualifier — Coronado’s Tinah Muhammad — took the top spot among locals on the podium with a fifth-place finish at 16-10.75.

And then there was the Air Force-bound Ricketts, who entered as the No. 8 seed and finished seventh at 16-7.75.

“It was actually quite surprising not seeing more of them up here, to be honest,” said Ricketts, of the other five from the Pikes Peak region who competed in the event at Thursday’s first day of the state meet at Jefferson County Stadium.

PHOTOS: 2019 Colorado state track & field championships

