A GoFundMe campaign titled "We The People Will Fund The Wall" has raised over $15 million and counting to build President Donald Trump's border wall.
The campaign was started by veteran Brian Kolfage, a Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee who lives in Florida.
But, an address listed on the donation site that invites potential donors to send checks to a P.O. Box in Castle Rock has raised questions about the validity of the campaign.
That's why the owner of that P.O. Box told 9NEWS she wants to come forward, end the mystery and move on.
Amanda Shea and her husband Tim live in Castle Rock and said they helped create the GoFundMe with Kolfage.
According to Shea, she met Kolfage three years ago and eventually developed a conservative news website with him.
