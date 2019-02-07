WASHINGTON • Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday as scheduled, the panel’s Democratic chairman said.
Whitaker’s appearance had been thrown into uncertainty after House Democrats threatened to subpoena his testimony about the special counsel’s Russia investigation.
Whitaker’s testimony has been highly anticipated by Democrats eager to press him on his interactions with President Donald Trump and his oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
The panel, led by Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, approved a tentative subpoena to ensure that Whitaker appears Friday and answers questions. Whitaker responded by saying he won’t appear unless the committee dropped its subpoena threat, which he derided as an act of “political theater.”
On Thursday evening, Nadler said no subpoena would be issued if Whitaker.