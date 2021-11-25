The turkeys have been cooked, the Christmas lights are out and the holidays are in full swing, which means Santa Claus is comin' to town!
Here's a list of where to see Jolly Old Saint Nick in the Pikes Peak region this holiday season:
- Chapel Hills and The Citadel malls, daily through Dec. 24
- Manitou Springs on 11/26 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wheeler Town Clock; 11/27 and 12/18 from noon to 2 p.m. (locations TBD)
- Old Colorado's City - Bancroft Park, every Saturday and Sunday through Christmas. Click here for times and more details.
- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo - Santa will be at the Safari Lodge from 4-8:30 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 23.
- The North Pole, 5050 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade, daily
- Bear Creek By Candlelight, Bear Creek Nature Center, 245 Bear Creek Road, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m.
- Downtown Colorado Springs Holiday Stroll, Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m.
- Selfies with Santa & Character Stroll, Downtown, Dec. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Donuts with Santa, Hearth House, 192 Front St., Monument, Dec. 5, 11:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. (Ticket required)
- Fondue with Santa, The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Dec. 12, Noon-4 p.m.
- Photos with Santa, Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson, 5867 N. Nevada Ave., Dec. 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Photos with Santa, Red Leg Brewing Co., 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Bowling with Santa, Harmony Bowl, 3845 N. Academy Blvd., Dec. 12, Noon-4 p.m.