Get your floppy hats and seersucker suits ready for the 145th annual "Run for the Roses" this weekend. The Kentucky Derby takes place Saturday.
Enjoy the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" at one of these Derby parties in Colorado Springs:
Axe and the Oak Whiskey House is hosting its 3rd Annual Kentucky Derby Party. Mint Juleps will be served all day for $8 while DJ Rocky Ross spins music. Wear your best Derby attire for a chance to win a bottle of Axe and the Oak Bourbon, Moonshine or Rye and a set of Mint Julep tins. Live stream of the derby begins at 2 p.m.
Join the Junior League of Colorado Springs for an afternoon of racing and festivities at The Gold Room. Along with a live showing of the Kentucky Derby, the fundraising event will feature a silent auction, contest of the best Derby hat and more. Tickets can be purchased online through May 2.
Cork & Cask will celebrate Derby Day with specials on Mint Juleps and other cocktails. There will be a Derby Hat Competition for female patrons.
Information from visitcos.com.