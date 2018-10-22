F-FC grad steps in for CSU-Pueblo football
Jace Christian figured he’d contribute to his CSU-Pueblo football team in many ways this season, but probably not on the field.
A couple of suspensions changed all of that. Suddenly, the redshirt freshman and third-string quarterback, a 2017 Fountain-Fort Carson graduate, found himself at the controls of the No. 13-ranked Thunderwolves for Saturday’s road game at Adams State.
Christian completed 10 of 22 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, helping CSU-Pueblo down the Grizzlies, 29-22, to run the Thunderwolves’ winning streak to five games.
This weekend, with the reinstatement of starter Brandon Edwards and backup A.J. Thompson, Christian will reassume his spot on the depth chart.
“You never know when you’re going to get called on, so you have to be in that mindset that you have to be ready to go all the time. Something crazy might happen. It did with me,” Christian said.
Bartalo serving up aces in successful season at Denver
Serving used to be a major concern for Denver sophomore Lydia Bartalo. Now, it’s her opponents who can’t seem to keep the ball in play.
“Over the summer, I stayed on campus, and my teammates helped me figure out what I needed to fix and nail it down where there was no pressure,” said Bartalo, who graduated in 2017 from Lewis-Palmer after winning three 4A state championships under then-coach Susan Odenbaugh. In the latest NCAA Division I serving stats, Bartalo ranks tied for sixth in the country with 43 aces. She had eight all of last year.
“I think I found the balance you have to have as a college athlete,” said Bartalo, whose youngest sister, Gianna, a junior at L-P, verbally committed to join Lydia at DU in two years.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Every month, Gazette Preps will catch up athletes who continue to stand out in the athletics at the college level.
MORE AT GAZETTEPREPS.COM
BY KEVIN CARMODY