In 2003, junior Regan Tekavec helped Doherty win a 5A state volleyball championship.
Monday, the same former student-athlete – now Regan McAthie – is leading an entire athletics program at Concordia University, St. Paul.
Earlier this month, the 2005 Doherty grad was promoted to athletics director after current AD Mark McKenzie announced his retirement, effective Aug. 1. McAthie had served as Concordia’s associate athletic director the previous four years.
“I guess I impressed them enough that they decided I was the next one up,” McAthie said. “Here we are, 20 days on the job and I haven’t messed anything up.”
McAthie played volleyball at Augustana (S.D.) University and earned her undergraduate degree in business communications and sports management with a minor in journalism and later completed her master’s in teaching with additional graduate level coursework in sports management.
"I feel truly honored to continue to serve CSP athletics in this new capacity,” McAthie said in a news release. “I am dedicated to building upon our past successes and leading this incredible team that we've assembled into the future."
Pine Creek grad celebrates FCS national title
Twice, Peter Isais helped Pine Creek win 4A football crowns and also had his arm raised twice as wrestling state champion in the 160-pound weight class.
That magic has continued to the next level. On Jan. 5, the redshirt-freshman wide receiver and special teams player celebrated a Football Championship Subdivision national championship for North Dakota State after a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
“I couldn’t be blessed enough,” Isais said. “It was crazy to have success in high school, and to have that success at the Division I level, that’s very exciting.”
Isais saw limited action during the season, which was slowed by a torn hamstring during fall camp. He ended up on the team’s developmental program and eventually worked his way into a role on special teams, forcing a fumble on a punt return against Southern Illinois.
Wasson grad Hanes lights up scoreboard for 72 points
DJ Hanes, who led Wasson to the 4A semifinals in the school’s final season in 2012-13, had a night to remember despite a loss on Saturday.
Hanes, a senior guard at Nebraska Christian College in Papillion, scored 55 of his eye-boggling 72 points in the second half in a 118-116 loss at Dordt (Neb.) College.
He connected on 29 of 44 shots from the field, including eight of 18 from 3-point range.
Last season, Hanes led National Christian College Athletic Association scorers at 33.7 points per game and is averaging 31.6 points through 20 games this season.
Local products make headlines for Western Colorado wrestling
Western Colorado senior Brandon Supernaw, a 2014 Doherty graduate, is the top-ranked Division II wrestler at 174 pounds according to Intermatwrestle.com
Last season, Supernaw went 35-5 and placed third at the national tournament.
There’s still plenty in the cupboard among local talent, with Jason Hanenberg (Air Academy), Kris Davis (Widefield) and Darian Palacio (Discovery Canyon) representing the Pikes Peak region on the Mountaineers’ squad.
Hanenberg, the who won the 4A state title at 132 pounds not quite one year ago, has won 15 of 22 matches as a true freshman, including the past three by pin.