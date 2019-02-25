Thomas Staines continues to make history as a middle-distance runner at Colorado State University-Pueblo.
Most recently, the junior and 2016 Cheyenne Mountain graduate set an all-time British record in the 600-meter run. That came after he recorded the Division II all-conditions record by running the 800 in 1 minutes, 46.27 seconds at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet and earned national and conference runner-of-the-week honors.
Up next is the indoor nationals, March 8-9 in Pittsburg, Kan., where Staines became the program’s first indoor national champion a year ago. But he’s not making a priority about defending his title. That’s because there are two slightly larger events on his radar.
“Hopefully, I can peak in late September and early October in time for the world championships (in Qatar),” Staines said. “I’m going to redshirt next indoor and outdoor season to get ready for making the British team (for the Tokyo Olympics).”
Both of Staines’ parents, Gary and Linda, were Olympic distance runners for England for the 1988 Seoul Summer Games.
Doherty grad Supernaw hopes to continue storybook senior season
Bit by bit, things are coming together just in time for senior Western Colorado wrestler Brandon Supernaw.
The 2014 Doherty graduate and two-time 5A state placer this weekend clinched a spot in the upcoming Division 2 national tournament by winning the title at 174 pounds at the regional meet in Kearney, Neb., which came on the heels of him being named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Wrestler of the Year.
“It’s been a great year,” said Supernaw, who placed third at nationals in 2018. “I haven’t been about the results, but I just want to go out and wrestle for seven minutes. When I do that, and not thinking about wins and losses and just wrestling, things have worked out.”
Supernaw, who is undefeated this season, will graduate in May with a degree in education and plans on getting married this summer.
“I’m super excited about the future,” Supernaw said. “My fiancée lives in California, so we’ll get our start there and take some time to get on our feet and see what else is in store for us. It’s exciting stuff. I’m super thrilled about it.”
Tillotson wants to prove he’s back to 100 percent following labrum surgery
Paul Tillotson arrived at Nebraska ready to prove his credentials after earning honors as Colorado Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in 2016.
Then just two games into his freshman season, the Lewis-Palmer graduate suffered a torn labrum and faced a long road to recovery.
And even though he made his return in 2018 by making 16 appearances out of the bullpen, he hopes to show his talents now that he’s at full strength in time for the new season.
“Last year they eased me back, and it was a big mental hurdle coming back from a torn labrum,” said Tillotson, a mechanical engineering major who made the Academic All Big-Ten in 2018. “This year, my goal is to prove I’m back. I fully feel like I’m where I want to be. I just have to keep a level head, perform my role and be a good teammate.”
Gale, Mettler, Molas win league track titles
It didn’t take long for Colorado State’s Lauren Gale to make a big impression on the Mountain West Conference. The freshman and three-time individual state champion at Discovery Canyon won the 400 meters at the MWC Indoor Championships in Albuquerque.
She was joined on the podium’s top step by two other Pikes Peak region runners, both athletes at the Air Force Academy.
Maria Mettler, a 2017 Air Academy graduate and college sophomore, took first in the 5,000 meters, while Falcons senior Miguel Molas, a James Irwin graduate, defended his league indoor crown in the 60 meters.