That a former Colorado state employee would fake evidence to prop up a workplace-discrimination claim — as reported last week by our news affiliate Colorado Politics — is galling for state taxpayers.
For his former colleagues, too, no doubt. Unfortunately, such cynical manipulation of the system also stands to deepen public skepticism about work-related discrimination allegations in general, potentially even undermining legitimate claims.
It all came out in a federal court order last week. Yoseph Yadessa Kenno, a former database administrator for the Governor’s Office of Information Technology, brought discrimination charges against the state via the Colorado Civil Rights Division. That was after he was placed on an improvement plan in May 2018 for failing to demonstrate work-appropriate conduct or understand the importance of deadlines.
After a civil rights investigator told him he didn’t have a case, Kenno came back with evidence of an email exchange with his boss that purportedly had transpired earlier. In the exchange, state employees use the expression “welfare check”; Kenno, who is Black, says he interpreted it as a racial remark. It all snowballed into a civil-rights lawsuit he filed in federal court.
The emails had been part of a 432-page rebuttal document Kenno had compiled and sent to the investigator. One of the emails, to his supervisor, complained about an exchange with a state health benefits staffer over missing contributions to his health savings account.
“During the call, they told me how their dept doesn’t doll out welfare check,” Kenno wrote in the email. “I wasn’t asking for welfare. They were snickering too after telling me this. They wouldn’t have mentioned welfare if I wasn’t a black guy. I want to be treated fairly, just like everyone else.”
His supervisor responded, telling him in an email reply to, “Please follow the OIT Values described in your performance plan when communicating with HR and refrain from making similar accusations going forward.”
It all sounds pretty damning — except that he made it up, the court found in his lawsuit.
When the Office of Information Technology searched for the messages during the course of his lawsuit, it could not locate them. And different versions of the emails Kenno produced throughout the process had conflicting header information. Colorado Politics also reported Kenno’s agency performed a forensic examination on Kenno’s personal phone and laptop. A phone call that Kenno recorded surreptitiously with his coworker and submitted as an exhibit had been altered to shift the blame to a coworker for missing a deadline. A forensic expert also determined several other purported emails introduced as evidence in Kenno’s suit had been manipulated.
Kenno told Colorado Politics that the case "is not the simple thing you saw on the judge's decision” and that he is, “the David and they're the Goliath.” The court felt otherwise, to put it mildly.
“The true scale of Plaintiff’s fabrication in this case may never be known. But what is known is the significant degree of fraud on the Court and interference with the judicial process,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael E. Hegarty wrote in his order dismissing the lawsuit and awarding legal costs to the state June 30. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office told the judge Kenno’s claims forced the state to spend time and money investigating.
“GOIT expended thousands of taxpayer dollars in attorneys’ and expert fees. Defendants’ damages were compounded because each time Plaintiff was confronted with concerns about fabrication, Plaintiff responded by continuing to produce different versions of fabricated emails and demanding production of audit logs and entire email accounts, as well as live searches,” lawyers for the state wrote.
There are at least two takeaways here. One is that the state and other public agencies entrusted with the public’s money must remain vigilant against such attempts to game the system. Kudos to his superiors and the state AG’s office, among others, for digging down to the truth.
The other takeaway is that the misdeeds of some public employees, however egregious, should not taint our perception of their many peers who truly serve the public that employs them. Alongside that truth is that, sadly, there still are cases of bona fide discrimination in the public sector that crop up and call for redress.
Bottom line: We must keep discrimination claims in perspective rather than take them at face value — one way or the other. Each case warrants careful consideration for the sake of the claimant, the public agency in question, and the public itself — which picks up the tab.