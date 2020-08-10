Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state.
Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has still not opened for the season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Holiday Twin Drive-In
Fort Collins, holidaytwin.com
The drive-in theater is one “exit,” or stop, on the Roundabout Art, Film & Music Series, which features festivities at other venues in Fort Collins. The event promises a night of live music, circus performances and a showing of the movie “Shaft,” starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. A car ticket costs $6 and general admission costs $21.50.
Best Western Movie Manor
Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein
The drive-in is open every night and this week is showing “The Jungle Book” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Movies start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, denvermartin.com
This weekend’s showings include “Kung Fu Panda” and “The Karate Kid.” Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
88 Drive-In Theatre
Commerce City, 88drivein.net
The 88 Drive-In’s weekend lineup includes “Inside Out, “Talladega Nights” and “Black Panther” each night. The first movie starts around 8:10 p.m. Admission is $9 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free.
Tru Vu Drive-In
Delta, mydeltamovies.com
See “Jaws” followed by “Dirty Dancing” and “The Goonies” Friday-Monday. The first movie starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $8.50.
Star Drive-In
Montrose, stardrivein.com
The Montrose drive-in is open nightly and will show “Shrek and “Smokey the Bandit.” Gates open at 7:45 p.m. and movies start at dusk. Tickets cost $8.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors and are free for kids 11 and under.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “Goonies” on Friday and “The Last Crusade” on Saturday. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds only 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette