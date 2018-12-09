Sunday
“Counterpart” (7 p.m., Starz, Season Premiere) - While hiding in Howard’s life, Howard Prime must avoid detection at home and at the OI. Quale and Clare struggle to adjust to their new arrangement.
“The Flash” (7 p.m., The CW) - The Elseworlds three episode crossover begins tonight. Barry Allen and Oliver Queen wake up one morning to find they’ve swapped bodies with each other. They set off to find out what disturbed the timeline to cause such a shift, and things quickly go from bad to worse when they present their case to Team Flash and the gang doesn’t believe them.
Monday
“CMA Country Christmas” (7 p.m., ABC, Holiday Special) - Reba McEntire hosts the ninth annual special, which features Tony Bennett, Amy Grant, Brad Paisley and many more.
“Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night” (9 p.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - The a cappella vocal group celebrates the season with music.
Tuesday
“30 for 30: 42 to 1” (7 p.m., ESPN, Sports Special) - On February 11, 1990, with odds of 42-1, the impossible happened when James “Buster” Douglas defeated Mike Tyson for the heavyweight championship of the world in Tokyo, Japan.
“Tree of Life: A Concert for Peace and Unity” (7 p.m., PBS, Holiday Special) - Israeli-American violinist Itzhak Perlman joins the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh in a special concert in remembrance of the city’s Tree of Life Synagogue tragedy.
Wednesday
“Paris to Pittsburgh” (7 p.m., NatGeo, Documentary Premiere) - The impassioned efforts of individuals who are battling the most severe threats of climate change in their own backyards.
“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) - The best season of this show in years continues with the penultimate episode, which airs tonight.
Thursday
“SI Person of the Year” (7 p.m., NBCSN, Sports Special) - A ceremony honoring athletes in six categories. From the Beverly Hills Hilton in Los Angeles.
“The Carbonaro Effect” (8 p.m., TruTV, Season Premiere) - Michael gives a confused woman the license to speed at the DMV; unclogs a “crumby” toaster at a return counter, and blow the mind of a beach attendant.
Friday
“The 87th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” (7 p.m, The CW, Holiday Special) - The Christmas parade features larger-than-life inflatable characters and celebrity-filled cars making the trek down Hollywood Boulevard. “Fuller House” (Netflix, Season Premiere) - The fourth season premieres today.
“Roma” (Netflix, Film Premiere) - This film follows Cleo (Yalitza Aparicio), a young domestic worker for a family in the middle-class neighborhood of Roma in Mexico City. Delivering an artful love letter to the women who raised him. Academy Award winning director Alphonso Cuarón draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy amidst political turmoil of the 1970s.
Saturday
“UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Iaquinta 2” (6 p.m., The CW, MMA Special) - Kevin Lee meets AI Iaquinta in a lightweight rematch, headlining the MMA card in Milwaukee.
“Saturday Night Live”( 9:30 p.m., NBC) - Matt Damon hosts, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus are the musical guest.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.