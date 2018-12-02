Sunday
“Berlin Station” (7 p.m., Epix, Season Premiere) - Valerie Edwards sends Daniel Miller and Robert Kirsch on an urgent mission where they meet renegade CIA officer Rafael Torres and uncover signs of a covert invasion.
“Nightflyers” (8 p.m., Syfy, Series Premiere) - George R. R Martin has a new series, this one called Nightflyers starring Gretchen Mol. In the premiere The Nightflyer crew are joined by a group of scientists and together they journey to make contact with an alien. Sounds like its slightly different than “Game of Thrones.”
Monday
“It’s Christmas, Eve” (8 p.m., Hallmark, Holiday Film) - A school superintendent meets a widower music teacher and his daughter. LeAnn Rimes stars and I’m guessing her name is Eve.
“Big Questions, Huge Answers with Jon Dore” (9:30 p.m., Comedy Central, Comedy Special) - Canadian comedian Jon Dore attempts to solve two big issues plaguing America in the 21st century.
Tuesday
“Legends of the Lost with Megan Fox” (6 p.m., Travel, Series Premiere) - Megan Fox, yes that Megan Fox, journeys to Scandinavia to investigate a new hypothesis that the Vikings, one of the most feared armies of their time, was actually comprised of powerful female warriors.
“A Saturday Night Live Christmas” (8 p.m., NBC, Holiday Special) - Memorable Christmas themed skits from the SNL cast throughout the years.
Wednesday
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon, Season Premiere) - After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms larger, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever.
“Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS) - The best season of this show in years continues tonight. I can’t recommend this season highly enough.
Thursday
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (7 p.m., ABC, Holiday Special) - In the Emmy and Peabody-winning animated cartoon from 1965, the gang mounts a holiday pageant as Charlie Brown bemoans Yuletide commercialism.
“Top Chef” (7 p.m., Bravo, Season Premiere) - Fifteen American chefs are off to the races at Churchill Downs as the series begins a new season in Kentucky. Colorado Springs own Brother Luck just might make an appearance. He’s competing in Last Chance Kitchen this season.
“The Great American Baking Show” (8 p.m., ABC, Season Premiere) - In the season four premiere 10 bakers face six challenges. The theme: cake and pastries.
Friday
“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” (Netflix, Movie Premiere) - Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s classic, in which a boy torn between two worlds accepts his destiny and becomes a legend. Mowgli (Rohan Chand) has never truly belonged in either the wilds of the jungle or the civilized world of man. Now he must navigate the inherent dangers of each on a journey to discover where he truly belongs. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andy Serkis, Freida Pinto, Rohan Chand, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast.
“Pine Gap” (Netflix, Series Premiere) - At top-secret U.S.-Australian joint defense facility Pine Gap, fissures appear in the critical alliance as spies work with, and against, each other.
Saturday
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (7 p.m., CBS, Holiday Special) - Burl Ives narrates this animated musical first telecast in 1964.
“Saturday Night Live”( 9:30 p.m., NBC) - Jason Momoa hosts, Mumford & Sons is the musical guest.
Gazette media columnist Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones.