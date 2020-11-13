It’s been a year like no other for the Denver Police Department. Civil unrest, the global pandemic, the economic downturn and consequent rise in violent crime have brought unprecedented pressures and scrutiny to the department.
Following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in the custody of white Minneapolis police officers on May 25, protests erupted across the country. Clashes became violent in Denver when police fired tear gas and foam projectiles at some people throwing fireworks, rocks and water bottles.
Denver’s police watchdog investigated more than 150 complaints about officers’ response to protests.
The clashes spurred action at the state Capitol, with the passage of a sweeping police reform bill, SB 217, that puts strict limits on the use of deadly force by officers.
But even before that bill passed, the Denver Police Department acted preemptively, banning all chokeholds, requiring body cameras for SWAT officers during tactical operations, and requiring a use-of-force report when an officer points a firearm at someone.
“If we get it wrong, we learn from it,” Police Chief Paul Pazen told me in a recent interview. “If it’s misconduct, then we hold people accountable for it. We don’t excuse behavior. There is a very strict disciplinary policy, we hold officers to full account for their actions.”
We’ve heard a lot from people complaining about police this year, it’s only fair we hear from police as well. That’s what balanced journalism is all about. So reporter Julia Cardi and I sat down with Police Chief Paul Pazen for a couple interviews recently to hear the police department’s side of the 2020 story. (Julia’s in-depth Q&A with Chief Pazen will appear in the Monday paper.)
For one, Chief Pazen has been pretty disappointed by the lack of support for police he’s seen this year.
“I do see day in and day out, the vast majority of the community does support officers and thanks them. However, there is a very vocal minority that is calling for defunding the police and in many ways blaming societal ills on law enforcement. The reality is these complex solutions require people to come together to figure out how to address them.”
He was pretty frank about City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca’s failed effort to abolish the police department and replace it with a “peace department.”
“People want better policing, they don’t want less policing,” Pazen said. “That’s why those defunding slogans have such an impact. Taking money away means there are fewer opportunities for training, fewer opportunities to free up officers to do community policing, relationship building, that we’re just stuck in that response, response, response mode and we’re not able to really focus on those areas of improvement.”
He believes the changes made by police this year to address community concerns have been overshadowed by all the criticism and finger-pointing.
Four days after the protests started, for example, police started the STAR program – Support Team Assistance Response – which sends a mental health professional and a paramedic to some 911 calls instead of police. The STAR program builds off the city’s co-responder program, Pazen said, which has paired mental health professionals with police officers since 2016 on calls involving mental health issues.
This year, DPD has also:
• Launched a program to connect domestic violence victims to resources.
• Initiated a policy that diverts people in possession of small amounts of drugs to treatment instead of jail.
• Dedicated an investigative unit to bias-motivated crimes.
• Created an impact team of seven officers and a counselor to handle long-term community needs and respond to non-emergency calls.
Chief Pazen is especially proud of the department’s co-responder effort, which takes a public health view of public safety.
“We have a very robust process to meet people where they are ... to keep them out of the criminal justice system altogether,” Pazen said. “It is an area where we lead nationally. It would be hard to find a major city in the country that has as robust program as we do.”
The program started in 2016 with four co-responders. “We recognized the value, we expanded that to 16. We continued to build. We now have 25 co-responders. I know of situation after situation where the co-responder has helped defused the situation and saved lives. We know that it has benefited us quite a bit, and we’re looking to expand again.
The mental health professionals responded to 2,223 calls in 2019.
Caring for Denver Funds are used on program, “so it’s not an ‘or’ situation, it’s an ‘and’ situation,” Pazen said. DPD doesn’t have to cut the number of police officers to add more co-responders, thanks to the outside funds, they can do both.
On June 1, DPD also launched the STAR program, in which a police officer isn’t even on the call.
“So low-level mental health service, no weapons, the individual isn’t committing violence on someone else, we don’t even get that call,” Pazen explains. “We recognize the value of getting the clinician and a paramedic working together to deescalate that situation and get the better outcomes. We were the ones who were really at the table getting the grants and the van. Working collaboratively with the community.”
“We care so much about it that we are even willing to have this leave the police department just because there are some folks who for whatever reason want this in somebody else’s hands, that’s fine. We’re focused on outcomes.”
Another improvement that has slipped under the radar this year, Pazen said, is the department’s case manager program to follow up on individuals they encounter during STAR and co-responder stops .
“What about next week? What about next month? That’s why we use the Caring for Denver dollars to create our outreach case coordinators,” Pazen said. “They do the follow up to check in to make sure that anything that was leading to those challenges is addressed proactively so that we are not reacting later.”
All the alternative response programs free up police officers to focus more on what they should be focused on, crime.
“Our whole focus is to free up officers to do more community policing,” Pazen said. “If there are fewer mental health calls that police officers are going to, then that frees them up to deal with crime, traffic safety, relationship building, community policing, all of the things that really go into a safer community.
“All of this fits together as we’re working for long-term solutions and better outcomes,” Pazen concluded. “Few cities, if any, have put it altogether the way that we have.
“I challenge folks to find cities that have as robust of a system.”