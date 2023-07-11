MINNEAPOLIS (MCN) Many people think that a breast health specialist only treats cancer, but the truth is that these doctors handle a wide range of breast-related conditions.

Dr. Lauren Cornell, a Mayo Clinic breast medicine specialist, says there are many ways people can benefit from seeing a breast medicine expert.

Dr. Cornell talks with patients about screenings and checks for any potential cancer concerns. She says many factors, including family history, contribute to a person's risk of developing breast cancer.

"It can also include their mammographic breast density, their reproductive history, hormone exposures over the course of their lifetime. The list goes on and on," she explains.

A breast health specialist also can provide patients with an individualized cancer risk assessment and then use the information to develop a prevention plan.

"It's important to discuss lifestyle factors to lower their breast cancer risk, which would include regular cardiovascular exercise, maintaining a healthy body weight, limiting alcohol and focusing on a whole food, plant-based diet," says Dr. Cornell.

Reasons to see a breast health specialist:

-- Changes in size or shape of the breast.

-- Lump in breast or armpit.

-- Nipple discharge.

-- Genetic testing.