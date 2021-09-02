When American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon on 9/11, Allyn Kilsheimer got in his car and drove toward the fire. Everyone else in the city was going the opposite direction, getting as far away from the danger as possible. Allyn went directly to it.
That was an unsettling day in Washington, with constant bomb threats and sirens, a discordantly blue sky, and raging uncertainty all day long about what might happen next. While Kilsheimer was making his way to the Pentagon, armored vehicles with surface-to-air rockets were lining up at every downtown intersection. Most of us were damn scared to be in D.C. that day. Kilsheimer didn't have time to be.
A couple miles from his destination, the roads became hopelessly clogged and Kilsheimer had to walk the rest of the way, climbing fences and batting away smoke until he got to the scene. It took him two hours to get there.
Kilsheimer, by the way, is a bearded, long-haired human whirlwind who wears a pink hard hat covered in Mary Kay cosmetic stickers as a kind of humorous rebellion against government safety regulations. Some of the soldiers on the scene thought he might be a terrorist when he arrived, until he explained to them that he was a structural engineer.
In fact Kilsheimer is one of the best guys on Earth to have around when your building has been badly damaged. He worked the 1985 Mexico City earthquake, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, and right now is in Florida to help with the Surfside building collapse.
On the night of 9/11, Kilsheimer walked right into the gaping, steaming hole in the side of the Pentagon, and began inspecting the damage to the charred corridors amid the body parts and fumes. He grabbed a piece of plywood and drew a kidney-shaped map for rescuers and firefighters.
The area inside the kidney is safe, Kilsheimer said, the rest is not.
Kilsheimer said the Pentagon attack was the worst disaster he had ever experienced because it was so close to home. He has said 9/11 was especially distressing because he could not help save lives that day.
“I wish we could do something for these people,” a general said to Kilsheimer that night, according to an account by reporter Steve Vogel.
That’s when Kilsheimer made his promise.
“I don’t know what you can do, but we can fix it so you have people back here within a year,” Kilsheimer said. Nineteen years ago, he told me he didn’t know why he said that, but just felt like he had to say something.
That off-the-cuff promise launched an extraordinary construction project that turned into a crusade, as Vogel has eloquently observed.
The head of the Pentagon renovation program, W. Lee Evey, asked Kilsheimer to head up the rebuild.
According to Vogel, Kilsheimer told Evey he would take the job, but only under these conditions: I follow no rules but my own rules; I won’t deal with anybody wearing white shirts, except for you; and I won’t deal with any lawyers or any military people except at my choice."
Most people considered a year timeline impossible, but Kilsheimer attacked the project like a madman.
Crews worked around the clock seven days a week to meet Kilsheimer’s goals. The workers worked straight through the holidays, refusing to go home on Christmas. Pretty soon the rebuild had a name: The Phoenix Project.
The project captured imaginations across the country. Whenever Kilsheimer called quarries for limestone or demolition companies for workers, everyone dropped whatever they were working on to help. Actress Bo Derek came out to sign construction workers' hard hats. School kids raised $515 in a penny drive and bought pizza for the workers.
I remember seeing the walls of the building start to rise again that spring in the construction floodlights illuminating the site at night.
Liz Howell, whose husband Brady, died at the Pentagon on 9/11, began watching the reconstruction from her apartment in Pentagon City. She soon toured the site and the work relit something inside her. She went to a 7 a.m. foreman’s meeting with Kilsheimer and spoke to the men. Your work is doing more than healing the scars of the building, she said. You’re helping the survivors and families heal their scars.
In June, Howell set the next to last piece of limestone into place herself.
And sure enough, Kilsheimer kept his promise.
Tenants moved back in on August 15, 2002, and on Sept. 12, 2002, 12,000 people gathered for a “United in Freedom” ceremony in front of the repaired walls. Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz presided, saying: “Like the mythical Phoenix bird, the building, too, has risen from its ashes to be reborn.”
Kilsheimer’s parents were German Jews who escaped the Nazis with the help of an American reporter who intervened when his mother was about to be dragged off to a train.
Kilsheimer told me the Phoenix Project was his way of paying back that reporter, and the country that took his family in.
The Pentagon was rebuilt in exactly one year, but 20 years later, I think we’re still rebuilding our country out of the destruction and disorientation of that moment.
As we continue building back and finding our footing, my hope is that our country remains a little like Allyn: a bit rough around the edges, impatient with bureaucracy getting in the way, tempered by war but still willing to go anywhere at anytime, walking into fire if necessary, to try to save someone in need. Twenty hard years on, let's not let the shadows of 9/11 dim American idealism. Our continued willingness to lift up those yearning to breathe free is what will see us through.
We don’t always get it exactly right, but America's Allyns will make damn sure we keep trying.