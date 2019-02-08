Wells Fargo & Co. customers and employees continued to experience problems with their bank accounts Friday as a result of a systems failure, with some saying they had trouble accessing money from direct deposits.
Scores of customers complained Friday morning on social media that they were unable to see paychecks deposited into their accounts via direct deposit. Some of the bank’s employees also said their paychecks weren’t showing up in their Wells Fargo accounts.
A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo said late Friday morning that the issue has been corrected and all transactions are now visible. “As a result of the process to restore systems yesterday, some transactions and balances were not visible in online banking or ATMs earlier today. The transactions were processed normally, and customers can use their accounts with confidence.”
The troubles stemmed from a Thursday outage caused by a shutdown at one of the bank’s facilities that left many customers unable to access their accounts online or on mobile applications. The bank said the issue was contained and not due to a cybersecurity event.
Michelle Clemens, a producer for a local news station in Eau Claire, Wis., said in an interview that her paycheck usually deposits around 2:30 a.m. but hadn’t shown up in her account by late morning. “I was hoping to pay bills,” she said. “I am not going to pay bills if I don’t see that in my account.”
A bank spokeswoman on Friday said that overdraft fees and other charges related to these issues will be reversed.
Wells Fargo had acknowledged the direct-deposit problems in an email to employees early Friday. “Some team members and customers may not yet be able to see the payroll deposits in online banking,” the bank said.
On Friday morning, the bank’s Twitter account was responding to users who said they were still experiencing problems.