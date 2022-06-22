Teller County is a rich part of Colorado history. Its diverse population is comprised of people from just about everywhere who share several things in common: love of nature and the great outdoors; pride in their cities; an entrepreneurial spirit; and a unique lifestyle they wholeheartedly embrace.
Residents of Teller include active military, artists, carpenters, singles, couples, legal and medical professionals, musicians, young families, and more ... all of whom are happy to appreciate the locale’s rapid growth while striving to preserve the natural habitat of yesterday for today — and tomorrow.
The Best of Teller County tells all about Teller County, in four easy-to-scan categories: Arts, Entertainment and Recreation; Dining; Everyday Life; and Shopping ... from the people who know it best — its residents who enthusiastically nominated their favorites.
Turn the pages to find the best restaurants, coffee shops, contractors, computer repair companies, furniture stores, auto mechanics, nightspots, real estate agencies, and more!
To the winners, we say “Congratulations!” and “Thank You!” for offering such appealing and engaging places for visitors and residents alike.
Christopher Reen
President/Publisher