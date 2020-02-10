NEW YORK • A witness in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial Monday vehemently denied helping facilitate an alleged assault between the fallen Hollywood mogul and accuser Lauren Young.
Under a fiery cross-examination by the prosecution, however, Claudia Salinas said that her memory of the encounter between Weinstein and Young was patchy.
Last week, Young testified she had been living in Los Angeles for two years when she first met Weinstein in February 2013 in the restaurant of the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, a meeting allegedly set up by Salinas.
The meeting, Young said, was to talk about her unfinished script. Weinstein, Salinas and Young talked briefly at the restaurant over drinks, Young said. Then, she alleges, Weinstein told both women that he needed to go up to his room because he had to prepare to accept an award later that night, and he invited them to join him.
Young said that once they entered Weinstein’s hotel room, the producer led her into a bathroom, with Salinas behind her. She then said Salinas trapped her in the bathroom while Weinstein groped her and masturbated.
During questioning by defense attorney Damon Cheronis, Salinas denied going to Weinstein’s suite that night with Young.
“Do you ever recall following Lauren Young into that suite?” Cheronis asked.
“That never happened,” Salinas said, calling the evening “uneventful.”
But during cross-examination, Salinas acknowledged she previously told investigators she wasn’t sure whether she and Young went to Weinstein’s room that night.
According to transcripts from an interview with investigators in 2019, Salinas said she didn’t remember such an encounter.
Young, who was 22 at the time of the alleged 2013 attack, was the last of six women to testify against Weinstein in Manhattan, where he faces five counts of sexual assault and life in prison if convicted.
Young is one of two women whose allegations led Los Angeles County prosecutors to file nine charges of rape and sexual misconduct against Weinstein last month.
During cross-examination, prosecutor Meghan Hast called attention to inconsistencies between what Salinas told investigators in 2019 and what she told jurors Monday.
Salinas said Weinstein never asked her to bring Young specifically to the hotel meeting. But when questioned by Hast, Salinas said she did remember the mogul prohibiting her from inviting someone other than Young.
Salinas said Weinstein usually asked her to bring her “good-looking friends” to parties he invited her to. She told investigators in 2019 Weinstein could be a bully.
“When you talked to the DA, do you remember telling (them) that he was not very ethical?” Hast asked.
“I may have used those words but I didn’t mean it literally,” Salinas said.
Salinas, who now works primarily as a social media influencer, testified that she met Weinstein when she was 19. She said Weinstein later helped her secure a small role in the 2004 movie “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.”