MONDAY-FRIDAY
The Grateful Dead, the Doors, Cream and Jefferson Airplane were all in concert in Denver in the late-1960s at the club considered the start of Colorado's rock music history. Music and art lovers can relive it at The Family Dog Experience. The Museum of Outdoor Arts created art of the early years with dressing rooms in the styles of those legends around Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. The Family Dog had a short club life, 1967-68. Tours through July 27, except concert days and Saturdays and Sundays. $15, reservations at museumofoutdoorarts.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/museumofoutdoorarts/event.jsp?event=363
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Longmont has Rhythm on the River with a full family festival, the city's largest summer event. Along the St. Vrain River, 5-10 p.m. both days, it's a time for arts and crafts, a rubber duck race on the water, 5K River Run race, climbing, bungee swings and bounce houses. Music by Honeytree, Gasoline Lollipops, The Burroughs and Foxfeather. Fun spots include a Mobile Arcade and Outdoor Adventure Land with an interesting human Foosball competition. tinyurl.com/3453z8hj
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
There's a busy weekend of body art with a large inking lineup of local and visiting artists for the Denver Tattoo Arts Festival in Colorado Convention Center. Times: 3-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. $22 daily, $45 3-day pass, free for children under 12. denver.org/event/2022-denver-tattoo-arts-festival/89710
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Colorado Black Arts Festival, a cultural event with 36 years of history, is in historic Denver City Park West. So many things to enjoy including a rousing Boogaloo Celebration Parade. Shop at Waku-Sakhoni People's Marketplace, sample food from the South, the Caribbean and Africa, enjoy live music and dance performances including Saturday headliners The Original Lakeside, and visit the colorful Art Garden and Visual Art Row. Gospel on Sunday. colbaf.orgSATURDAY
Part of the busy music scene in Denver this summer: the free Larimer Sessions, Saturday nights 6-8 p.m. in Larimer Square. This weekend hear the debut performance of The Splifftet, a new Big Band Jazz group. Next up Dzirae Gold, modern Memphis soul and jazz, July 16; DJ Bella Scratch, pop and classic remixes, July 23; guitarist Alex Heffron, July 30.
Christian music in the mountains at NightVision Festival this weekend in Grand Junction. A who's who lineup led by Crowder and Jeremy Camp, with Danny Gokey, I Am Music and more. RV campsites available. Tickets: facebook.com/NightVisionFest
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
An inviting weekend art event born creatively out of Covid shutdowns, Yard Art Contemporary is in Hill Top at 615 Bellaire St., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Artists Annie Decamp and Michael Dowling started neighborhood-based art gatherings where visitors casually sip wine as they stroll from tent to tent visiting and viewing art, often buying. Sometimes like block parties, other times hosted in one yard. Open to the art-loving public. This season patrons are also hosts in Country Club, Congress Park, Cheesman Park and Cherry Hills. annie-decamp-art.com/pages/learn-about-yard-art-contemporary
SUNDAY
That wonderful Big Blue Bear looking in the windows of the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., isn't the only work of art at the center and here's a chance to see all the rest. They're a bit smaller to be sure but part of a Public Art Tour, 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21 or Sept. 25. Tours begin at the lovable bear sculpture named "I See What You Mean." The Aug. 21 tour has ASL interpretation. Tour tickets $5: denverpublicart.org/tours/colorado-convention-center-tour
TUESDAY-JULY 17
Ready to road trip? A whole luxury week, "Art + Architecture" in Telluride. Artist exhibits, Non-fungible Tokens for artists, talks by authors and architects, the Science of Cocktails and, on July 17, the "Ultimate Home Tour" with shuttles to Sawpit, Placerville, Aldasaro and Telluride, $110. A full schedule: tellurideartandarchitecture.com