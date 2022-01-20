THURSDAY-MARCH 27
See works by some of Colorado's top artists in Art of the State 2022, a juried show of 149 works by 142 artists Through March 27 at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd. A full 10,000 square feet of galleries filled with art. Reception and awards, March 17. Strict COVID-19 protocols. arvadacenter.org/events/art-of-the-state-2022
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
International ice climbers converge on this beautiful mountain area for the Ouray Ice Festival. All sorts of food, parties and festival activities for everyone along with climbing seminars and competitions through Thursday. ourayicepark.com/ouray-ice-festival
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
The colorful classical Chinese performing arts production dating before the country's communism takeover in 1949, Shen Yun is on tour in Greeley's Union Colony Civic Center, Monfort Concert Hall. Tickets $80-150, special Friday discount. shenyun.com/greeley/union-colony-civic-center---monfort-concert-hall The tour moves to Colorado Springs Jan. 29-30.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
All the action is on and near the slopes, and all around town, too, at this weekend's Winter X Games in Aspen. Watch it live, marquee Slopestyle daily and, at night under the lights, Friday to Sunday SuperPipe. xgames.com/events/winter-x-games
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
The pop-up Culture Museum, featuring top moments in Black culture, is in Five Points through Feb. 27, 1439 26th St. $22. Curated by Charlie Billingsley, founder of Museum for Black Girls. theculturemuseum.com
SATURDAY
A festival of local and national craft beer, Winter Brew Fest 1-10 p.m. Saturday at Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave. Brewery reps on hand. Attendance limited to keep lines short. Live music and food trucks. denverbrewfest.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
A Gershwin weekend in Boulder and Lone Tree. The Boulder Philharmonic offers a Gershwin Celebration at 7:30 p.m., Saturday in Macky Auditorium, 285 University Ave. Tickets $18-$78; children/student tickets $10. boulderphil.org. On Sunday at 1:30 p.m. the trio moves to Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St. $30-$50 lonetreeartscenter.org/showinfo.php?id=1331
MONDAY-JAN. 30
The internationally acclaimed Budweiser International Snow Sculpture Championships runs all next week in Breckenridge. Teams will be sculpting 24/7 from Monday through Jan. 28 when viewing starts through Feb. 2. The art creations start as 12-foot-tall blocks of packed snow weighing more than 20 tons. visitbreck.com/snow-sculptures
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols.