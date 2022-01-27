THURSDAY-SUNDAY
A charming childlike delight honoring an acclaimed creative life, artist/sculptor "Sean O’Meallie's: Head Cheese: A 25 Year Retrospective," through March 13 at Museum of Art Fort Collins, 201 S. College Ave. The toy inventor from Colorado Springs and his followers love bright colors and happy objects. As the artist says: “I make objects. They disappear. I make more objects.” Admission: $5, $4 students and seniors, $1 ages 7-17, free 6 and younger. moafc.org
FRIDAY
Fashion for Good Runway Show and great thrift shopping, too, 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Leetsdale Goodwill, 5000 Leetsdale Drive. The store's shopping gurus share fashion hints. Miss Millie's Food Truck will be there for supper. goodwillcolorado.org
FRIDAY-MONDAY
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film and Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute offer a Chinese New Year Film Festival with a focus on Chinese and Chinese American history and culture. Five films online Friday to Sunday, one, "Beethoven in Beijing" on screen Monday at Kimball's in downtown Colorado Springs. Tickets for individual screenings or a Festival Pass for all. Covid protocols and masks in the theater. cnyff2022.eventive.org/welcome
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
A three-day UllrGras festival, named for the Norse God of Winter, is a weekend of Viking fun in Golden. Music, costumes, performing arts, food trucks, ciders and craft beer from 30 breweries in Parfet Park, 1-4 p.m. Friday to Sunday, as well as evening shows Friday and Saturday. 701 10th St. ullrgrass.com
FRIDAY-SUNDAY
Frigid weather doesn't matter at all at the Rio Frio Ice Fest, Friday to Sunday in Alamosa. The Rio Frio 5K, cross country luminaria ski, ice carving, disc golf, Fire and Ice Bonfire, mountain bike ride and polar plunge. Information: riofrioice.com/2022-schedule#2022schedule
SATURDAY
Hurry for this one, the 2022 Denver Winter Whiskey Tasting Festival “Test Your Taste Buds” is almost sold out. Starting point, Blake Street Tavern, 2301 Blake St. $55, 2:30-6 p.m. Saturday. Complimentary masks at Social Scene sites. Afternoon Exclusive, Premium, VIP and GA tickets. Food options. tinyurl.com/2p8xbfez
SATURDAY
The first one-day workshop to Build & Fly Your Own Drone. Leave with your own drone soccer ball after hands-on instruction by a champion remote control aircraft/drone instructor. Learn safety protocols. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Participants 14 years or older. Cost: $532. Workshops also on Feb. 26 and March 26. Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. explorationofflight.org/event/dronebuild-jan
NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes and COVID-19 protocols.