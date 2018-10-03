Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
9:04 a.m.
U.S. 24 has reopened at Judge Orr Road.
7:25 A.M.
U.S. 24 is closed in both directions east of Colorado Springs after a multiple-vehicle crash, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Judge Orr Road.
Click here for the The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
7:20 A.M.
Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at exit 15 near Trinidad after a motorcycle crash.