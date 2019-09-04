A roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:48 a.m.
The crash on northbound Academy at Voyager has been removed.
8:46 a.m.
A crash has occurred on the entrance ramp from Woodmen Road to southbound I-25. The vehicle are on the shoulder.
8:33 a.m.
There is slowing on N. Academy Boulevard near Voyager. A crash is blocking the far right lane of northbound Academy.
8:31 a.m.
A 12-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of N. Union Boulevard and Lelaray Street. She has been taken to a hospital.
8:15 a.m.
There's significant slowing from Mesa Ridge Parkway onto northbound I-25. A crash just north of the interchange isn't blocking traffic but has created curiosity slowing.
7:54 a.m.
The exit lane from northbound I-25 to Interquest is blocked because of a crash.
7:30 a.m.
One lane of northbound Interstate 25 near the Tomah Road exit (mile marker 174) has reopened after a crash through the 'Gap' construction zone, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Continued delays in the commute north of Monument are expected.
7:15 a.m.
A crash on Interstate 25 near the Tomah Road exit (mile marker 174) is blocking all lanes of northbound traffic through the 'Gap' construction zone, according to CDOT. Suggested detours include Colorado 105 to the west and Colorado 83 to the east.
6:30 a.m.
A crash between exits 181 and 174 on southbound I-25 is blocking the left lane and causing major delays, according to CDOT.