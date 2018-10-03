Roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
--
UPDATE 2:12 P.M.
The crash on southbound North Academy Boulevard at Half Turn Road has been removed. All lanes are now open, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
--
UPDATE 1:22 P.M.
Colorado Springs police officers are on scene of traffic accident that has southbound North Academy Boulevard down to one lane at Half Turn Road, police said.
--
UPDATE 12:55 P.M.
A pedestrian has been hit by a car at Centennial Boulevard and North 30th Street, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted. Injuries and lane blockage is unknown at this time. Check back for updates.
--
9:04 a.m.
U.S. 24 has reopened at Judge Orr Road.
7:25 A.M.
U.S. 24 is closed in both directions east of Colorado Springs after a multiple-vehicle crash, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Judge Orr Road.
Click here for the The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
7:20 A.M.
Southbound Interstate 25 is closed at exit 15 near Trinidad after a motorcycle crash.