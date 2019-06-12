Here's a roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.

3:01 p.m.

A serious crash closed southbound lanes of I-25 Wednesday just north of Pueblo. The wreck was reported near mile marker 112 just after 2:00 p.m.

A serious crash occurred Wednesday afternoon on southbound I-25 just north of Pueblo. Photo via Pueblo West Fire.
11:00 a.m.

One person has been taken to a hospital after the Cimarron Street and 21st crash. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is still working to find the suspect of the hit and run.

10:45 a.m.

The crash at U.S. 24 and 21st Street has been cleared. The left turn lane from Cimarron Street to southbound 21st Street is still blocked.

10:07 a.m.

A crash is blocking the intersection of U.S. 24 and 21st Street. Both directions of traffic are blocked.

Vehicle crash at Cimarron Street and 21st Street. Photo by Leslie James.
Click here for traffic and road updates on The Gazette's interactive map.

Click here for statewide updates from CDOT.

8:17 a.m.

A crash has been reported blocking part of the right lane of southbound Interstate 25 through the Gap project, between the Plum Creek Parkway and Tomah Road exits.

7:21 a.m.

There is a full closure on westbound Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel. Motorists will have to detour over Loveland Pass, Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The closure is between Exit 216 - U.S. 6 and mile marker 205 and is expected to reopen at 1 p.m.

6:47 a.m.

The right northbound lane of Interstate 25 has been cleared of the earlier crash. Expect long delays between the Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway exits from backed up traffic.

6:12 a.m.

The morning commute to Denver could take a little longer due to a crash that is blocking the right northbound lane of Interstate 25 near the Tomah Road exit, seven miles south of Castle Rock.

