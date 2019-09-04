A roundup of traffic and road conditions Wednesday in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:30 a.m.
One lane of northbound Interstate 25 near the Tomah Road exit (mile marker 174) has reopened after a crash through the 'Gap' construction zone, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Continued delays in the commute north of Monument are expected.
7:15 a.m.
A crash on Interstate 25 near the Tomah Road exit (mile marker 174) is blocking all lanes of northbound traffic through the 'Gap' construction zone, according to CDOT. Suggested detours include Colorado 105 to the west and Colorado 83 to the east.
6:30 a.m.
A crash between exits 181 and 174 on southbound I-25 is blocking the left lane and causing major delays, according to CDOT.