GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Sierra 84, Woodland Park 71
At Woodland Park: Aryahanna McClure touched first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke and also swam anchor on the winning 400 freestyle relay to help Sierra slip past Woodland Park in the first varsity meet held in the new Woodland Aquatic Center.
“It was a very competitive meet,” Woodland Park coach Rusty Bernstein said. “We had a large and supportive crowd and it was a close meet right down to the last event. My girls have come a long way in the month we’ve been competing.”
Abby Prickett (50 and 100 free) and Audrey Kinsman (200 and 500 free) each won two events for Woodland Park, which also took first in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Pine Creek 169, Air Academy 143
At Rampart: Kennedy Terry (50 and 200 freestyle) and Dominique Cos (100 fly and 100 back) highlighted a dual win for Pine Creek, which took first in nine of the dual’s 12 events.
The Eagles also got individual wins from Emma Larson and Shaynie Segal in the 100 free and 500 free, respectively, in addition to relay victories in the 200 and 400 freestyle events.
Air Academy touched first in the 200 medley relay and also had first-place finishes from Audrey Teets (diving), McKely Lazzelle (100 breaststroke) and Kate Guiberson (200 individual medley).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Coronado 63, Pueblo Centennial 46
At Coronado: Marisol Estrada connected on six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 20 points as Coronado jumped out to a big lead to snap a three-game losing streak.
The Cougars hit 10 3-pointers as a team.
“Sometimes the basket opens up,” Cougars coach Bryan Earls said. “Marisol wasn’t finding her groove early, but she’s a shooter. We’re still a young team, and we’re still learning to play together. We were able to push the pace tonight, and it turned out well.
Julie Callan and Hope Earls added 12 and 10 points respectively, for the Cougars (2-5), which lost all three games at a tournament in Garden City, Kan., last weekend.
“We learned from those losses,” Earls said. “I think I would call the Kansas trip a success, as the whole team was together for three days, and hopefully we can build on this.”
Coronado led 38-15 at halftime.
Mesa Ridge 65, Dakota Ridge 59
At Littleton: Serin Dunne scored a game-high 24 points, and Mesa Ridge took the lead for good after a 9-0 run in the third quarter as the Grizzlies held off Dakota Ridge in first-day action from the Cherry Creek Season Tip Off.
Mesa Ridge (3-1) next will meet Horizon (4-1) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dakota Ridge High School.
Angelina Jackson had 14 points for Mesa Ridge, which also got 10-point efforts from Kylie Lenberg and Monet Hubbard.
Horizon 72, Vista Ridge 26
At Littleton: Nevaeh Lewis had a team-high 10 points for Vista Ridge (0-5), which fell behind big during first-day play at the Cherry Creek Season Tip Off.
Horizon led 48-6 at halftime.
Vista Ridge returns to tournament action against Dakota Ridge at 6 p.m. Friday.
Cherry Creek 77, Doherty 31
At Littleton: Cherry Creek jumped on short-handed Doherty early, taking a 20-5 lead after one quarter and cruising in opening-round action from the Cherry Creek Season Tip Off. The Spartans (2-3) next will play Ralston Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.
WRESTLING
Pine Creek 55, Palmer 15
At Pine Creek: David Counts scored a first-period pin at 182 pounds, and Pine Creek won seven matches by forfeit in a dual victory over Palmer.
Brason Vanaman (160) and Jared Field (195) also won decisions for Pine Creek, while Nicolas Alvarez earned three points for Palmer with a 7-6 decision over Mitch Dunlap in the 138 bout.
Doherty 53, F-FC 22
At Doherty: Both squads registered three pins, but Doherty got two wins by decision and four forfeits to pull away from Fountain-Fort Carson.
The Spartans got a spark from Roberto Webb (106), Jeffrey Wastler (126) and Daniel Joey Shaw (138), who all pinned their opponents.
F-FC countered with pins from JoAnthony Riggs (120), Taylor Vasquez (132) and Dejave Jimmerson (220).
Cheyenne Mountain 33, Pueblo Centennial 33
At Pueblo Centennial: Thanks to one extra victory on the mat, Cheyenne Mountain won a tiebreaker on criteria matches after a stalemate after 14 bouts.
Ian Diffendaffter (126), Jadon Laar (132), Rudy Juvera (145) and Coloton Bellew (182) came up with pins for the Indians, who registered seven total wins. Centennial had six plus one on a forfeit.
Falcon 48, Rampart 22
At Falcon: Falcon, fresh off a team win at last weekend’s Harold McCray Invitational at Lewis-Palmer, got four pins to go along with three forfeits to beat Rampart.
Clint Brown (138), Victor Lopez (160), Michael Bird (182) and Jarrod Davis (220) ended matches early for the Falcons.
Rampart got pins from Andrew Peltier (106) and Bryce Delahoy (285).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Coronado 69, Pueblo Centennial 61
At Coronado: Bryce McKee led five scorers in double figures with 20 points, and Coronado outscored Pueblo Centennial 42-24 between the second and third quarters as the Cougars snapped a five-game losing streak.
Brycen Scherr added 14 points for the Cougars (2-5), who rallied to take a 30-26 lead at halftime.
Ladarius Mays chipped in 12 points for Coronado. William White and Zak Pasquarello scored 10 each.