BOYS’ TENNIS
Vanguard 4, Pueblo Central 3
At Memorial Park: Pueblo Central claimed match wins at No. 1 singles and Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Vanguard.
Seth Fuqua earned a win at No. 2 singles defeating Aaron Guerrero 6-3, 6-0, while No. 3 singles player James Le claimed a win 6-3, 7-5.
At No. 3 doubles Vanguard’s Sterling Lee and Andre Mastalir defeated Ben Beltran and Jordan Ringers 6-4, 7-6, (12-10), and the No. 4 doubles team of Will Stone and John Dallin beat Sergio Sandoval and Ben Brooks in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
SOFTBALL
Rampart 21, Coronado 5
At Rampart: Something sparked on the Rampart bench in the middle of the fourth inning.
Coronado tied the game at five in the top of the fourth, and Rampart responded with a vengeance, scoring 16 runs in the bottom of the inning to end the game and preserve its perfect 5A CMSL record.
Tarin Thomas led the Rams (6-2, 4-0) with four RBIs, followed by Kaylee Sheets and Brianna Jennings who had three each.
Coronado (4-7, 2-3) was led by Julia Callan who hit a two-RBI double.
Rampart freshman Hanna Benoit had a concise four-inning outing in the circle, striking out three and throwing just 51 pitches to 18 batters faced.
Falcon 15, Lewis-Palmer 7
At Lewis-Palmer: Madi Robertson hit a three-run double to lead the Falcons in a PPAC-opening win over Lewis-Palmer.
Addie Platt had two RBIs for the Falcons (6-4, 1-0), while Kylie Vandewege, Sam Hermosio, Leah Gray, Cheyenne Simpson, Emy Fothergill and Tiffany Backeberg also knocked in a run.
Lewis-Palmer falls to 3-10 and 0-1 in league play.
Discovery Canyon 26, Sand Creek 0, 4 innings
At Sand Creek: Discovery Canyon exploded in the third inning, bringing home 10 runs, and adding seven more in the fourth in a four-inning PPAC win over Sand Creek.
Sami Edwards was a double away from hitting for the cycle and had five RBIs for the Thunder (4-6, 1-0). Genesis Andino also knocked in five runs hitting 3 for 4.
Abby Boothe tossed a two-hitter in four innings of work and struck out three batters.
Sand Creek falls to 3-7 and 0-1 in the PPAC.
Pine Creek 21, Doherty 8
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek clawed its way back to .500 by locking in its second straight win and third 5A CSML victory of the year in a five-inning game against Doherty.
Brooke Linden, whose sister and assistant coach Peyton was killed in a car crash last week, struck out seven in five innings to claim the win in the circle for the Eagles. She also had two hits.
Lourdes Martinez and Kennedy Johnson had four RBIs each, while Johnson racked up five hits for Pine Creek (5-5, 3-0).
Kailey O’Connor led the Spartans (4-7, 2-3) with four RBIs, followed by Mariana Morales who knocked in three runs.
St. Mary’s 6, Sheridan 0
At St. Mary’s: Peyton Richter continued her dominance in the circle to lead St. Mary’s to its eighth straight win.
Richter struck out 15 batters and allowed just two hits through seven innings. She also led the Pirates at the plate with three hits.
Cassidy Sorensen knocked in two runs for the Pirates (6-2) in the nonleague win.
Fountain-Fort Carson 23, Palmer 4
At UCCS: The Trojans hit three home runs and peppered the Terrors with hits in a 5A CSML win over Palmer.
Sophomore Torie Bass hit a grand slam for the Trojans (4-7, 2-1), and Anghie Ward hit a three-run homer. Mackenzie Cordova also hit a home run for Fountain-Fort Carson.
Freshman Alexis Alvarado struck out five batters in the circle for the Trojans and threw just 58 pitches through four innings.
Palmer falls to 2-5 and is winless in the CSML.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Kent Denver 2, Colorado Springs Christian 1
At UCCS: Max Hewitt lifted the Sun Devils over the Lions with a two-goal performance in Wednesday’s nonconference clash to hand CSCS its first loss of the season.
Denver North 2, Mitchell 1
At Garry Berry Stadium: Jonathan Gonzalez and Abel Torres scored for the Vikings to lift Denver North over Mitchell.
The Marauders are 1-2.
Harrison 2, Pueblo East 1
At Dutch Clark Stadium: Harrison scored twice in the second half to claim its first win of the season in a nonconference clash over Pueblo East.