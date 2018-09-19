SOFTBALL
Vista Ridge 14, Falcon 4
At Falcon: Although Vista Ridge had a comfortable lead in the final inning, the Wolves' bats couldn’t be contained as they brought five more runs across in the top of the seventh to put an exclamation mark on a 5A/4A PPAC victory to remain undefeated in league play.
Falcon’s Sam Hermosio was credited with three of the Falcons’ runs batted in. Vista Ridge pitchers struck out six total batters.
Vista Ridge is 10-6 and 5-0 in the PPAC. Falcon is 9-10 and 2-3 in the league.
Discovery Canyon 13, Cheyenne Mountain 3 (4 innings)
At Discovery Canyon: Cora Ferguson did damage for the Thunder hitting 4 for 4 with four RBIs to help lift Discovery Canyon in an easy 5A/4A PPAC win over Cheyenne Mountain as the race for PPAC champion heats up.
Discovery Canyon and Vista Ridge are the only remaining undefeated PPAC teams, and will meet next Wednesday.
Kayden Rodgers had three RBIs for the Thunder (9-6, 5-0), followed by Hailey Neener and Alyssa Madrigal who had two each.
Cheyenne Mountain falls to 10-8 and 3-2 in the PPAC.
Palmer Ridge 15, Sand Creek 0 (4 innings)
At Sand Creek: Eight runs in the first inning was enough to lift Palmer Ridge over Sand Creek for the Bears’ first 5A/4A PPAC win, but they kept on scoring.
Palmer Ridge (7-9, 1-4) has won two in a row. Sand Creek (4-17) has lost six straight and is winless in league play.
Pine Creek 16, Liberty 0 (6 innings)
At Liberty: Pine Creek’s Katie Spieth was a triple away from hitting for the cycle in a 5A CSML win over Liberty.
Spieth hit 4 for 5 with a home run and a double on the way to bringing four runs across. Gerilyn and Lourdes Martinez had three RBIs each for the Eagles (9-7, 7-0)
Brooke Linden threw a six-inning shutout allowing just three hits and fanning eight batters.
Pine Creek scored 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning to put in a pin in the blowout.
The Lancers fall to 1-16 and 1-8 in the CSML.
Doherty 8, Coronado 5
At Coronado: Mariana Morales played hero again for the Spartans, knocking in five runs thanks to a pair of dingers to help Doherty to its fifth straight win and another 5A CSML victory.
Delanie Baker helped out with two RBIs.
The Cougars (7-10, 3-6) were led by Savanah Starr, who hit a two-run triple.
Rampart 22, Palmer 1 (4 innings)
At Palmer: The Rams racked up 22 hits and had eight batters contribute runs in a 5A CSML win over Palmer.
Caitlyn Davis, Keira Motley, Brianna Jennings and Jayda Randle had three RBIs each for Rampart (10-6, 6-1). Tarin Thomas threw a three-hitter through four innings and had seven strikeouts.
Palmer falls to 3-9 and is winless in league play.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Liberty 2, Palmer Ridge 0
At Liberty: Payton Cameron and Gabriel Prada scored for the Lancers to bounce back from a tough loss to Denver East last week.
Liberty peppered Palmer Ridge (1-4-1) with 18 shots on goal. Nicholas Kuykendall had seven saves in net for the Lancers (5-3).
Ellicott 8, Dolores Huerta 3
At Ellicott: Ellicott found the back of the net six times in the second half for an easy win over Dolores Huerta Prep.
The Thunderhawks are 4-2.
VOLLEYBALL
Calhan 3, Ellicott 1
At Calhan: Ellicott avoided the sweep with a 25-19 win over Calhan in Set 3, but the Bulldogs came back with a quick 25-13 win in the final frame to lock in the 3-1 victory.
Calhan is 5-5 and Ellicott is still in the hunt for its first win.
Mitchell 3, Denver North 1
At Mitchell: Mitchell dominated the first and fourth sets to break a four-game skid in a nonconference win over Denver North.
The Marauders (3-7) won sets 1, 3 and 4 by scores of 25-14, 25-21 and 25-16, respectively.