BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 68, Sierra 58
At Sierra: Kade Walker scored a career-high 31 points and The Classical Academy took down Sierra in a 4A CSML clash.
Kobe Katayama and Jackson Tanton scored 10 points each for the Titans (12-5, 8-2).
Sierra (11-7, 8-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Eddie Whitmore with 18. He was chased by Dailen Terry and Isaish Wilburn with 11 each, and Imani Grigsby scored 10.
Woodland Park 49, Mitchell 37
At Mitchell: Leading by two heading into the fourth quarter, Woodland Park outscored Mitchell 18-8 in the final frame to claim a 4A CSML victory.
The Marauders are 4-13 and 1-9 in league play. The win breaks a four-game skid for the Panthers (4-14, 3-8).
Canon City 67, Harrison 61
At Harrison: Canon City started fast and finished strong as the Tigers took down Harrison, snapping the Panthers' 11-game winning streak.
Harrison (14-4, 10-1 4A CSML) clawed its way back in the second and third quarters, eliminating an 11-point deficit to tie the game heading into the fourth. The Tigers, however, found a spark in the final frame, outscoring Harrison 24-18 for the win.
Canon City (10-8, 6-5) has won six of its past seven.
Falcon 52, Palmer Ridge 47
Edison 40, Fountain Valley 28
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mesa Ridge 56, Elizabeth 12
At Mesa Ridge: Finishing just one player in double figures, Mesa Ridge upended Elizabeth to remain undefeated in 4A CSML play and win its 11th straight game.
Angelina Jackson led the Grizzlies with 12 points. Nine other Mesa Ridge players scored.
Defensively the Grizzlies (14-3, 11-0) held Elizabeth to just two points in the first half. They had 12 steals, led by Money Hubbard who had five.
Elizabeth is 2-16 in winless in league play.
Palmer Ridge 45, Falcon 41
At Falcon: Palmer Ridge held on to claim a 5A/4A PPAC win as Falcon tried to put together a comeback in the fourth quarter.
Trailing by six, Falcon outscored the Bears 11-9 in the final frame, but the comeback fell short.
The win breaks a two-game skid for the Bears (9-8, 6-3). Falcon falls to 7-11 and 2-7 in league play.
Harrison 52, Canon City 50
Fountain Valley 50, Edison 45
WRESTLING
Coronado 51, Fountain-Fort Carson 27
At Fountain-Fort Carson: Coronado claimed six wins by fall to defeat Fountain-Fort Carson.
At 113 pounds Mason Micci pinned F-FC’s Joey Diepeveen in just 34 seconds.
Gabe Williams (106, 2:48), Ben Nagel (138, 1:28), Zeke Terrazas (152, 2:43), KJ Kearns (160, 2:38) and Rico Ortiz (285, 2:54) also had pins for the Cougars.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Taylor Vasquez pinned Say Dow Htoo in 3:41 at 126 pounds. Khali Peters (145, 3:12) and Wyatt Price (170, 5:08) also had pins for the Trojans.
Sand Creek 48, Manitou Springs 28
At Sand Creek: The match featured a total of 10 forfeits, and one double forfeit. Manitou Springs claimed two of the three playable matches, but Sand Creek still came out with the win.
Ceasar Sanchez, 120 pounds, defeated Sand Creek’s Charles Lyons by a 11-2 major decision, and Manitou’s Jacob McCarley pinned Jaden Weiss in 1:44 at 145 pounds for the Mustangs' two match wins.
Sand Creek’s Joseph Steele pinned Grayer Whipkey in 1:43 at 106 pounds.