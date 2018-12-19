BOYS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 49, Manitou Springs 38
At Manitou Springs: It was a back-and-forth nonconference battle between TCA and Manitou Springs, but the Titans came out on top with a second-half push.
The Mustangs held a 21-16 lead over TCA at halftime, but the Titans outscored Manitou 33-17 in the final two periods for the win.
Kade Walker had a career game finishing with 25 points to lead the Titans. He scored 13 of his 25 in the third quarter, in which TCA put up 20. Walker was 9 for 11 from the line. Micah Lamberth followed with 10 points for the Titans (4-3).
Zach Perry-Perkins led the Mustangs (3-4) with 11 points.
Longmont 62, Discovery Canyon 42
At Longmont: Longmont held Discovery Canyon to just 14 points in the first half on the way to a nonconference win over the Thunder (4-5).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
The Classical Academy 43, Manitou Springs 32
At Manitou Springs: The Titans were led by a 19-point performance by Autumn Boyles in a nonleague win over Manitou Springs.
Aniah Olson led the Mustangs with 15 points, followed by Caileen Sienknecht with 10 points.
TCA is 5-2, Manitou Springs falls to 4-4.
ICE HOCKEY
Summit 6, Coronado 2
Breckenridge: Summit nearly shut out the Cougars, but two third-period goals by Cole Brooker spoiled the Tigers’ plans.
Jack Cintron and Trevor Gordon assisted Brooker’s first goal just three minutes into the third. His second was unassisted.
Coronado’s Marc Godec stopped 31 of 37 shots.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Doherty 105, Fountain-Fort Carson 72
At Doherty: Doherty won 10 of 12 events on the way to its first dual win of the season in a 5A CSML clash with Fountain-Fort Carson.
Ana Rojas and Ella Adler won two events each for the Spartans. Rojas claimed the 200 IM (2:20.61) and the 500 free (5:53.79) and Adler won the 100 and 50 freestyle races in 59.94 and 28.28, respectively.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Rachel Johnson was the Trojans’ lone individual winner, claiming the 100 fly in 1:24.94. F-FC also won the 200 free relay in 1:57.36.
WRESTLING
Discovery Canyon 68, Sand Creek 9
At Discovery Canyon: Four pins, a tech fall and a handful of forfeits helped lift Discovery Canyon over Sand Creek.
Patrick Allis had the fastest pin of the day with a win at 126 over Sand Creek’s Blayne Hudson in 1:25. At 145 Dylan Ruane pinned his opponent Jaden Weiss in 1:41. Nicholas Ganis won by fall in three minutes at 138, while Tyce Dantzler earned a 20-4 tech fall in 4:08 at 132.
Sand Creek’s Joseph Steele pinned Trevor Culross in 3:52 in their 106-pound match, and 195-pound Zeke Howard defeated Issac Mun in an 8-2 decision.