GIRLS’ SOCCER
Rampart 3, TCA 2
At The Classical Academy: Kaitlin Wilcox’s goal with 13 minutes left lifted Rampart past TCA as the Rams remained perfect after 13 games.
Chloe Kraft and Grace McReynolds also scored for Rampart (13-0), which ended a five-game TCA (10-3-1) winning streak.
Cheyenne Mountain 2, Palmer Ridge 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Lisa Long scored twice on goals set up by Emma Hanson as Cheyenne Mountain shut out Palmer Ridge to end the Bears’ eight-game winning streak.
Ari Betoni was credited with two saves for the Indians (5-7, 3-4 4A/5A Pikes Peak).
Palmer Ridge ended the regular season with marks of 11-3-1, 5-2.
Discovery Canyon 2, Golden 0
At Arvada: Sharon Mayes had a goal and an assist as Discovery Canyon pulled away from Golden.
Mayes assisted Carrie Bailey seven minutes into the second half that broke a scoreless tie and later gave the Thunder (6-6-2) a two-goal cushion by scoring with 15 minutes left.
CSCS 2, Summit 0
At Mountain Lion Stadium: Erin Ross and Kait Halverson each scored in the first half to lead Colorado Springs Christian School past Summit in nonleague action.
Megan Boucher had three saves for the Lions (8-6), who have won three of their past four games.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
5A Region 5
At Englewood: Doherty’s Maggie Frye lost in the second round but prevailed in her first playback match at No. 1 singles to stay alive in state convention as rain delayed first-day action at Colorado Athletic Club Inverness.
5A Region 8
At Grand Junction: Fountain-Fort Carson’s Faith Vasquez will play for third place and a possible state-tournament berth at No. 3 singles Thursday.
BASEBALL
Palmer Ridge 8, Lewis-Palmer 5
At Lewis-Palmer: Zach Shepherd’s two-run single capped a five-run rally to put Palmer Ridge ahead to stay as the Bears beat district rival Lewis-Palmer for the third consecutive time.
Bridger Havens pitched into the sixth inning, allowing only two hits and one earned run while striking out nine for the Bears (13-6, 7-4 4A/5A Pikes Peak).
Tommy Fiocchi went 3 for 3 with a double and RBI for Lewis-Palmer (13-7, 8-3).
Peyton 7, Florence 5
At Peyton: Rodney Gregg drove in three runs to give Peyton an early lead as the Panthers rebounded from their first loss by holding off Florence.
Austin Strobel added two RBIs for Peyton (17-1), which also got a run-scoring triple from Josh Gonzales.
Widefield 21, James Irwin 0 (5 innings)
At Widefield: James Eltagonde went 4 for 4 with two double and five RBIs, Braxton Burrows drove in four runs, and two Widefield pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout as the Gladiators routed James Irwin.
Camron Lucas struck out eight over four innings for Widefield (4-17).
Pueblo Centennial 11, Manitou Springs 2
At Manitou Springs: Hunter Zentz homered, and Christian Mack also drove in a run for Manitou Springs in a nonleague loss to Pueblo Centennial.
The Mustangs (9-11) fell behind early after the Bulldogs put together a three-run, two-out rally in the first inning to take the lead for good.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty 12, Rampart 6
At District 20 Stadium: Liberty raced to a 9-5 lead by halftime to beat its District 20 counterpart and clinch its first winning season in 11 years.
The Lancers (8-7, 3-4 Southern) went 9-5 in 2007-08.
Brianna Jennings had three goals to pace the Rams (1-11, 1-5).
Pine Creek 21, Pueblo West 0
At Pueblo West: Pine Creek completed an undefeated run in league play by blanking Pueblo West for the Eagles’ first shutout in nearly three years.
The Eagles (13-1, 7-0 Southern) recorded an identical 21-0 decision over Eaglecrest on May 5, 2016.
Mullen 10, Cheyenne Mountain 9 (2OT)
At Denver: Emerson Johnson’s goal on a penalty shot in double-overtime capped a six-goal night as Mullen outlasted Cheyenne Mountain.
The Indians (7-7) forced overtime with a buzzer-beating goal at the end of regulation.
BOYS’ SWIMMING
Doherty 135, Mesa Ridge/Widefield 49
At Doherty: Brett Arnold touched first in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 individual medley as Doherty claimed titles in all 11 swimming events in the Spartans’ dual win over the District 3 consolidated team of Mesa Ridge and Widefield.
Dax Wilson claimed the diving title for Mesa Ridge/Widefield.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
St. Mary’s 9, Fountain Valley 8
At Grace Center: St. Mary’s (8-5) won its second straight game, knocking off Fountain Valley (4-9).