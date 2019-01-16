GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 143, Doherty 43
At Doherty: The Rams (5-0, 4-0 5A Colorado Springs Metro) set four pool records on the way to cruising past Doherty (1-5, 1-4).
The quartet of freshman Claire Timson, senior Edenna Chen, sophomore Joey Miller and sophomore Lindsey Immel had a busy day, accounting for three of those records. The foursome set new marks for the medley relay (1:49.61), 200 free relay (1:41.53) and 400 free relay (3:44.25).
Three of the four also won individual events, with Chen taking the 200-yard individual medley (2:16.11), Immel securing the 500 freestyle (5:25.03) and Miller winning the 100 backstroke (1:06.47).
Sophomore Maggie Buckley recorded the fourth record for Rampart, earning a score of 278.45 in 1-meter diving.
Doherty freshman Ana Rojas also got in on the record setting, as she broke the pool record for the 100 fly with a time of 58.66. Rojas also accounted for the only other event victory for the Spartans, winning the 50 freestyle in 24.69.
Mesa Ridge/Widefield 113, Woodland Park 41
At Mesa Ridge/Widefield: All but one event victory went to Mesa Ridge/Widefield (4-1, 2-0 4A Colorado Springs Metro) as Woodland Park (0-2, 0-2) couldn’t gather any momentum.
Senior Caitlyn Anderson claimed victory in two events for Mesa Ridge/Widefield, winning the 100 backstroke (1:23.98) and 200 freestyle (2:28.92).
The lone Woodland Park event victory came for Abigail Prickett, as she won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:31.75.
Cheyenne Mountain 135, Air Academy 51
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Indians (4-0, 2-0 4A Pikes Peak) took care of Air Academy (0-5, 0-2).
Cheyenne Mountain senior Sophia Bricker tallied two event victories, winning the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:08.23 and the 100 freestyle in 57.29.
Manitou Springs 90, Salida 66, St. Mary’s 30
At Manitou Springs: Powered by victories in seven events, the host Mustangs (2-1-1, 1-0 4A Tri-Peaks) beat out the Spartans and Pirates (0-3, 0-2).
Manitou senior Sydney Dolloff-Holt earned first place twice, winning both the 100 breaststroke (1:11.33) and 200 individual medley (2:17.38).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lewis-Palmer 69, Palmer Ridge 38
At Lewis-Palmer: The Pikes Peak No. 1 Rangers (13-0, 5-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) made quick work of Monument rival Palmer Ridge (4-10, 1-4).
A 19-point first quarter and 24-point second quarter meant Lewis-Palmer took a 43-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Vanguard 93, Trinidad 31
At Vanguard: The Coursers almost equaled Trinidad’s total scoring output in the first quarter, as 29 points sent Vanguard (8-2, 5-0 3A Tri-Peaks) well on its way to beating Trinidad (0-10, 0-3).
This was the fifth win in a row for Vanguard, which held Trinidad to seven points in each of the final three quarters.
Cheyenne Mountain 65, Air Academy 61
At Cheyenne Mountain: The Pikes Peak No. 3 Indians (12-2, 4-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) fell behind 19-10 after the first quarter but rallied to slow down an Air Academy (8-5, 4-1) team that had won five straight games.
Sand Creek 49, Vista Ridge 47
At Sand Creek: After only managing two points in the first quarter and trailing by seven at halftime, Sand Creek (5-9, 1-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak) staged a solid second-half comeback to eke out the win over Vista Ridge (6-8, 3-2).
The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for Sand Creek.
Senior Payton Kaiser led the way for Vista Ridge, finishing with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Classmate Micah Hilts added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Wolves.
Simla 75, Fountain Valley 32
At Fountain Valley: The Danes offense could not get going in the first half, scoring just eight points, and Simla (7-3, 2-0 2A Black Forest) rolled to the win over Fountain Valley (2-7, 0-2). Fountain Valley trailed 43-8 at halftime.
Discovery Canyon 53, Falcon 42
At Discovery Canyon: The Thunder (6-8, 2-3 5A/4A Pikes Peak) came away with the win over Falcon (2-11, 0-5).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Discovery Canyon 61, Falcon 41
At Falcon: Discovery Canyon (7-6, 3-1 5A/4A Pikes Peak) got back over .500 on the year by beating Falcon (6-8, 1-4), as the Thunder converted a 15-4 lead after the first quarter.
Falcon has lost four of its last five games.
Vanguard 44, Trinidad 43
At Vanguard: Falling behind 14-5 after the first quarter, the Coursers (8-2, 3-1 3A Tri-Peaks) roared back to earn the close win against Trinidad (5-5, 0-2).
A 19-point second quarter helped Vanguard cut the deficit to one point at halftime, before taking a five-point lead into the final quarter and hanging on from there.
Simla 53, Fountain Valley 29
At Fountain Valley: The Danes (2-7, 0-3 2A Black Forest) couldn’t recover from being held scoreless in the first quarter, falling to a red-hot Simla (9-1, 5-0).
Juniors Tilly Rahm (18 points) and Amaya Thomas (11 points) accounted for all of Fountain Valley’s scoring output. Thomas added four assists, four rebounds and two steals, while Rahm recorded four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Simla’s only defeat this season was a seven-point setback to Yuma on Dec. 15.
St. Mary’s 52, Mead 19
At Mead: The Pikes Peak No. 3 Pirates (9-0, 2-0 3A Tri-Peaks) started each half well, recording 16 first-quarter points and 19 points in the third quarter on the way to victory over Mead (5-7, 2-3 5A/4A Tri-Valley).
The third quarter, in which St. Mary’s outscored Mead 19-2, really opened the floodgates after the Pirates entered halftime with a 25-13 lead.
The smallest margin of victory for St. Mary’s so far this season has been 19 points.
Sand Creek 64, Vista Ridge 47
At Vista Ridge: Sand Creek (9-4, 2-2 5A/4A Pikes Peak) beat the Wolves (1-13, 0-5).
WRESTLING
Pine Creek 40, Coronado 32
At Coronado: Five victories by fall helped Pine Creek to get the win over Coronado. Riley Wharton (113 pounds), Draygan Colonese (170), David Counts (182), Jared Field (195) and Alex Gomez (285) recorded those wins for the Eagles.
Gabe Williams (106), Angel Flores (132) and Zeke Terrazas (152) all posted victories by fall for Coronado.