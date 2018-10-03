SOFTBALL
Pine Creek 12, Rampart 11
It was a battle.
And between these dueling 5A CSML rivals, fans expected nothing less.
Rampart walked onto enemy territory with a share of the league title in sight — the Rams’ last obstacle being Pine Creek, the cause of their only league loss on the season.
On the other hand, Pine Creek wasn’t just playing for a championship, but for their late assistant coach and big sister, Peyton Riedel, who passed away in a car crash in late August.
In the end the Eagles reigned in walk-off fashion thanks to an RBI double by Gerilyn Martinez to score Leah Passafiume.
Rampart rallied in the sixth inning, scoring eight runs to tie it up after trailing 11-3 most of the way.
Jayda Randle led with three RBIs, followed by Brianna Jennings and Kaylee Rookey who knocked in two runs each.
After the rally, the Pine Creek defense went to work, bringing the Rams down in order in the top of the seventh.
Lourdes Martinez had a double and a home run on the way to hitting in three runs, while Kennedy Johnson, Passafiume and Jordan Midkiff had two RBIs each. Avery Tyler and Martinez had one RBI each.
This year is Pine Creek’s second straight league title and fifth outright championship in six years.
Pueblo South 4, Cheyenne Mountain 3 (8 innings)
At Cheyenne Mountain: After Cheyenne Mountain forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh, Pueblo South knocked one in during the top of the eighth, all the while keeping the Indians off the board for a nonleague thriller.
Katelyn Ralston was dealing in the circle with 11 strikeouts and seven hits, not allowing a run until the fourth inning before the Colts brought two runs across in the top of the seventh.
She pitched all eight innings for her 12th complete game of the season.
Ralston was responsible for all of Cheyenne Mountain’s runs as well, hitting 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
The Indians (13-10) had five errors.
Coronado 8, Fountain-Fort Carson 4
At Coronado: Fountain-Fort Carson found a spark late, scoring three runs in the waning innings but ran out of time in a 5A CSML loss to Coronado.
The Cougars had five different batters knock in runs, led by Savanah Starr, who hit 3 for 4 with an RBI. Hannah Hoffman, Mariah Starr and Jenna Ruggaber had two hits and an RBI each and Julie Callan also knocked in a run.
Ruggaber also had nine strikeouts in her complete-game performance for the Cougars (12-11, 5-7).
Fountain-Fort Carson is 8-15 and 6-6 in league play.
Liberty 5, Doherty 3
At Doherty: A four-run third inning gave Liberty what it needed to lock in a 5A CSML win over Doherty.
The Lancers’ defense worked hard to keep Doherty off the board, allowing just three runs to come across despite 13 Spartan hits. Mariana Morales hit a two-run home run for Doherty (10-13, 6-6) to receive the only credited RBIs of the day.
Emily Baros led Liberty (3-18, 3-9) with two RBIs and Megan Dickinson also knocked one in.
Air Academy 21, Palmer 0
SOCCER
Canon City 5, Sierra 0
At Canon City: Canon City had five different players find the back of the net in a 4A CSML win over Sierra.
Kyle Smith, Ranger Bolton, Demitrius Slater, Chase Melnik and Brian Lafferty all scored for the Tigers (5-6, 3-1). John Crawford had three saves in goal.
Sierra falls to 0-9-1 and 0-4 in league play.
VOLLEYBALL
Lewis-Palmer 3, Vista Ridge 0
At Vista Ridge: Lewis-Palmer’s powerful offense overwhelmed Vista Ridge as the Rangers’ swept the Wolves in a 4A/5A PPAC match.
Lewis-Palmer had seven players register three or more kills, led by Danielle Norman and Taylor Buckley who had seven each. The Rangers (13-1, 3-0) also had 10 aces, led by Kass Krutsinger with four.
Vista Ridge falls to 1-17 and 0-3 in the PPAC.