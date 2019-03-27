BASEBALL
Pine Creek 4, Lake Oswego 0
At Greenway Festival: Pine Creek broke a two-game skid in Arizona to claim its first tournament win at the Greenway Festival.
Riley Cornelio claimed the win on the mound, throwing six shutout innings and striking out seven along the way. Kyle Moran tossed a no-hit inning in relief and knocked in an RBI. Parker Gregory and Jacob Danussi also batted in a run for the Eagles (3-3).
Palmer Ridge 12, Sand Creek 0 (5 innings)
At Palmer Ridge: Charlie Deeds tossed a two-hit shutout with nine Ks, and hit a home run and two triples for Palmer Ridge as the Bears clinched their fifth-straight victory.
Josh Mills hit a dinger and a triple for Palmer Ridge (7-2), which had 12 hits.
Freshmen Zachary Howe and Adam Brock had Sand Creek’s only hits. The Scorpions fall to 4-5 and 0-2 in 4A/4A PPAC play.
Bend 11, Manitou Springs 1
At Arizona Tournament: Christian Mack drove in Manitou Springs’ only run in the Mustangs’ third loss of the Pride Classic Tournament.
Palisade 7, Air Academy 3
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Vail Mountain 14, Palmer 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Pueblo County 11, Elizabeth 1
At Elizabeth: Rachel Melchior scored the Cardinals’ lone goal, assisted by Allyson Nowicki.
Gretchyn Zander had 20 saves in goal for Elizabeth (0-5).