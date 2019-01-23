BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Coronado 53, Pine Creek 52
At Pine Creek: The Cougars (6-10, 3-3 5A/4A Colorado Springs Metro) upset Pine Creek (12-5, 3-3).
Pine Creek jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter, but Coronado got back on track quickly, erasing almost that entire deficit by halftime.
Palmer Ridge 51, Discovery Canyon 48, OT
At Discovery Canyon: In a game that was close throughout and eventually needed another frame, the Bears (5-10, 2-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak) put away Discovery Canyon (7-9, 3-4).
Carson Weir led the way for Palmer Ridge, scoring 18 points, while Trey Jones added nine points.
Discovery Canyon had three scorers in double figures, with Daryn Whisman (15 points), Jaxon Smith (13) and Zack Anderson (10). But 19 turnovers didn’t help the cause for the Thunder.
In a sign of things to come, the game was tied at 15 at halftime.
The Classical Academy 64, Woodland Park 53
At Woodland Park: The Titans found more offensive output as the game went on, allowing TCA (10-5, 6-2 4A Colorado Springs Metro) to take down the Panthers (3-12, 2-6).
After scoring 13 points in each of the first two quarters, TCA scored 17 in the third and 21 in the fourth to minimize the stress against a game Woodland Park squad.
Air Academy 48, Vista Ridge 47
At Air Academy: Senior Gabe Beal knocked down a last-second shot to send the Kadets (9-6, 5-2 5A/4A Pikes Peak) to victory over Vista Ridge (6-10, 3-4).
Trailing 27-21 at halftime, Air Academy roared out of the locker room, outscoring Vista Ridge 17-6 in the third quarter to take the lead.
Air Academy has won six of its last eight games.
A trio of scorers led the way for Vista Ridge, as Micah Hilts scored 16 points, Payton Kaiser added 14 and Tyler Edwards recorded 12. Hilts added eight rebounds.
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Discovery Canyon 116, Air Academy 69
At Discovery Canyon: Shriya Vijay won both the 50 free (27.57) and 100 backstroke (1:05.95) to help the Thunder (3-2-1, 1-2 4A Pikes Peak) on the way to victory over Air Academy (1-6, 0-3).
Noel Clayton also took two events for Discovery Canyon, winning the 100 breaststroke (1:16.28) and 200 individual medley (2:29.06).
The lone event win for Air Academy came in the 200 free relay, as the Kadet team of Anna Cloonan, McKeely Lazzelle, Campbell Fair and Lauren Johnson recorded a time of 1:53.39.
Manitou Springs 136, Woodland Park 31
At Woodland Park: The Mustangs (3-1-1, 1-0 4A Tri-Peaks) won every event, cruising to victory over Woodland Park (0-3, 0-2 4A Colorado Springs Metro).
Sydney Dolloff-Holt won both the 100 butterfly (1:05.46) and 500 freestyle (6:03.71) for Manitou. Seven other swimmers took home individual victories for the Mustangs.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 57, Salida 24
At Salida: Pikes Peak No. 3 St. Mary’s (12-0, 5-0 3A Tri-Peaks) stayed unbeaten by taking down Salida (6-6, 2-2) on the road.
The Pirates were able to relax after building a 34-13 halftime lead. Salida didn’t score more than nine points in a quarter.
In the seven games since the start of 2019 (all victories), St. Mary’s has won by an average of 37 points.
The Pirates were paced by Josephine Howery (27 points), Seneca Hackley (15 points) and Ellie Hartman (nine points).
Cheyenne Mountain 42, Lewis-Palmer 38
At Lewis-Palmer: In a battle of struggling teams, the Indians (5-9, 2-4 5A/4A Pikes Peak) weathered a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Lewis-Palmer (5-11, 3-4) to take the victory.
The loss to Cheyenne Mountain was the fourth defeat in a row for Lewis-Palmer, which had won four straight prior to this stretch. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Indians.
A 16-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough for Lewis-Palmer.
Sand Creek 65, Falcon 56
At Falcon: Though the home team jumped out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter, Sand Creek (10-5, 3-3 5A/4A Pikes Peak) got it all back in a hurry, evening the score at halftime before continuing that momentum in the third quarter and beating Falcon (6-9, 1-5).
Sand Creek outscored Falcon 42-20 in the second and third quarters combined.
Air Academy 76, Vista Ridge 21
At Vista Ridge: Pikes Peak No. 1 Air Academy (14-0, 7-0 5A/4A Pikes Peak) cruised by the Wolves (1-15, 0-7).
Air Academy hasn’t lost a regular-season game since Dec. 8, 2017.
Palmer Ridge 60, Discovery Canyon 36
At Palmer Ridge: Though Discovery Canyon (9-7, 5-2 5A/4A Pikes Peak) led by a point after one quarter, a 24-point second frame helped open the floodgates as Palmer Ridge (8-6, 5-1) got the win.
Both teams had been on a tear as of late. The loss halted momentum for a Discovery Canyon team that had won four games in a row and six of its last seven, while Palmer Ridge won its fifth straight game.
The middle of the game wasn’t kind to the Thunder — Palmer Ridge outscored Discovery Canyon 39-13 in the second and third quarters combined.
Ten players scored for Palmer Ridge, led by Eden Bonser with 15 points and Sydney Day with 12 points.
Sierra 62, Elizabeth 17
At Sierra: The Stallions (10-5, 6-2 4A Colorado Springs Metro) had no trouble with Elizabeth (2-12, 0-8).
The victory was the fourth win in a row for Sierra.