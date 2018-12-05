GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Manitou Springs 93, Discovery Canyon 93
At Liberty: It was something that Manitou Springs swim coach Roy Chaney said he has not seen since 2000 — a tie in a swimming dual meet.
Manitou Springs and Discovery Canyon settled for a tie in a nonleague dual featuring a handful of stars with multiple individual wins.
Manitou Springs had a pair of swimmers win two individual events each, and swept the relays, but Discovery Canyon’s depth kept it in the hunt.
Sydney Dolloff-Holt and Coco Stevens each won two events for the Mustangs. Dolloff-Holt claimed the 200 IM (2:20.90) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.55), and Stevens won the 50 (26.20) and 100 (59.02) free.
Discovery Canyon’s Ava Giesbrecht won the 200 (2:11.84) and 500 (5:47.65) free. DC’s Taylor Whitmarsh placed second behind Giesbrecht in both events.
Liberty 169.5, Air Academy 142.5
At Rampart: Liberty had two swimmers claim two individual events to help lift it over Air Academy as the Lancers remain undefeated.
Jenna Kondracki claimed two events, winning the 50 (27.40) and the 100 (1:01.60) freestyle events, while Madison Connor won the 100 butterfly (1:11.65) and the 500 free (5:58.98). Liberty also swept the relay events.
The one-meter dive competition was the only event that Air Academy claimed first. Hayley Pingel scored a 198.35 for the Kadets, followed by teammate Meredith Clabaugh with a score of 157.60.
Air Academy’s Kate Guiberson placed second in the 200 IM behind Liberty’s Grace McCrary with just .22 seconds separating their time. Guiberson also took second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:21.79.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
CSCS 52, Lutheran 40
At CSCS: CSCS, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A defeated No. 3 Lutheran as the Lions could not hold back CSCS senior Megan Engesser.
Engesser, who scored 28 against Lutheran, is averaging more than 27 points early in the season. Fellow senior Rachel Ingram scored 13 for CSCS. Elleah Hoekert (six points) and Alicia Yee (five points) were the only other scorers for CSCS.
The Lions (2-0) took a 19-9 lead over Lutheran in the first quarter and did not look back.
Stephanie Schultz led Lutheran with 11 points.
Pueblo East 68, Mesa Ridge 36
At Pueblo West: A slow start hurt Mesa Ridge on the road against Pueblo West, heading into the locker room down 33-14 at halftime.
The Grizzlies could not contain West's Hannah Simental, who scored 37 points for the Cyclones.
Mesa Ridge (1-1) was led by Serin Dunne with 10 points, while Angelina Jackson and Kylie Lenberg had seven points each and six and seven rebounds, respectively. Jada Thompson also had seven points for the Grizzlies.
WRESTLING
Falcon 72, Mitchell 10
At Mitchell: Falcon had three pins in under a minute during a dominant dual win over Mitchell.
Victor Lopez at 160 had the fastest fall of the day, pinning opponent Soloman Perez in just 10 seconds. He was followed by Caleb Sherrill at 170 with a pin over Dylan Collins in 20 seconds. Grant McCluan pinned his 220-pound opponent Ryder Hayes in 56 seconds.
Mitchell’s two bout wins came at 126 pounds, as Trace Mellem defeated Mason Sherrill by a 13-3 major decision, and at 182 as Kaleb Humbert pinned Darien Hobbson in 3:52.
Falcon won five matches by forfeit, and four more by falls. Hudson Pufpaff (120, 3:24), Brandon Perry (145, 3:28), Jarrod Davis (195, 3:42) and Jonathan Lozano (285, 5:02) also had pins for Falcon.
Coronado 48, Castle View 24
At Castle View: Coronado had six pins in a comfortable dual win over Castle View, led by a quick fall for Brandon Peek at 160.
Peek pinned his opponent in just 26 seconds, while Aden Moloney took down his opponent in 56 seconds at 152.
Luke Smith (145, 1:10), KJ Kearns (170, 2:33), Ben Tonnessen (195, 1:15) and Gabe Williams (106, 2:59) also had pins for the Cougars.
Ben Nagel won his 138 bout in a 5-0 decision, and Mason Micci defeated his opponent 15-10 at 113.
The Cougars are ranked 10th in Class 4A according to On the Mat wrestling rankings.
Mesa Ridge 54, Pueblo South 27
At Pueblo South: The Mesa Ridge middle weights claimed three straight wins by fall as the Grizzlies defeated Pueblo South.
Colton Doyle at 138 pinned Luke Kitchen in 2:27 for a Mesa Ridge win, while Mason Berg (145) followed with a pin in just 48 seconds of South’s Daniel Sais. Isaiah Brown defeated Kobe Rivera at 152 with a pin in 1:28.
Landon Beeson (113, 3:30) and Isaac McKinney (120, 3:28) also had falls for the Grizzlies. Mesa Ridge won four matches by forfeit.