GIRLS’ SOCCER
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Falcon 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: Lisa Long scored a hat trick and Carly Fetters scored another goal as Cheyenne Mountain blanked Falcon in a 5A/4A PPAC game.
Long also assisted Fetters’ goal to finish with seven points.
The Indians (3-5, 2-2) peppered Falcon (6-4, 0-4) with 16 shots, led by Long with seven attempts. Ari Betoni was credited with the shutout and three saves in goal.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Widefield 86, Pueblo South 85
At Widefield: Pueblo South won 10 of 12 events, but Widefield’s depth pushed the Gladiators to a one-point win over the Colts.
Jarrod Grace won the 50 freestyle in 27.06, chased by teammate Markas Sivickas in 27.34. David Frias placed third for Widefield in 27.43 to give the Gladiators a big boost in the team’s final points.
Dax Wilson placed first in the dive competition with 187.25 points, followed by Brennon Young with 175.15.
Jackson Moore placed second in the 200 and 500 freestyle races, finishing in 2:15.81 and 6:18.14, respectively.
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pueblo West 16, Rampart 5