BOYS’ GOLF
Fountain-Fort Carson Trojan Invite
At Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course: Liberty’s Lucas Howell shot a 69 at the final 5A CSML league invitational, beating teammate Brandon Bervig by one stroke for the title. Their efforts help lift Liberty to a first-place team finish by a score of 220, followed by Cheyenne Mountain (235) in second and Rampart (249) in third.
Cheyenne Mountain’s Conner Moberly (3rd, 76) and Cambpell Grage (4th, 79) came in third and fourth, respectively. Rampart’s Justin Como tied Grage with a score of 79 for fourth place.
Howell was also the top finisher in 5A CSML with a combined score of 280, followed by Bervig with a score of 286.
FIELD HOCKEY
Palmer Ridge 3, Grandview 0
At Legacy Stadium: Two first-half goals were enough to lift the Bears over Grandview, but Palmer Ridge tacked on one more for good measure in the second half.
The Bears are 5-1-1.
Mountain Vista 3, Liberty 1
BOYS’ SOCCER
Rampart 8, Pomona 0
At NAAC: Rampart locked in a dominant win over Pomona thanks to a hat trick by Dillon O’Neal.
Simagegn Collins had two goals and an assist for the Rams, while Tristan Whelchel and David Glazener split time in the net putting up a combined five saves.
Rampart remains undefeated and has outscored opponents 25-2.
Sand Creek 10, Pueblo Central 0
SOFTBALL
Air Academy 11, Palmer Ridge 2
At Air Academy: Sophomore Maliyah Winn led the Kadets with three hits and four RBIs to help the team capture its first PPAC victory.
While Winn took care of some of the work at the plate, freshman Brina Baysinger struck out nine Palmer Ridge batters and allowed just four hits in her seven-inning performance.
Katy Cooley and Sheridan Wayne had two RBIs each for Air Academy (5-9, 1-2)
Palmer Ridge is 5-8 and remains winless in the PPAC.
Discovery Canyon 22, Falcon 8
At Falcon: Falcon kept the game tight midway through its PPAC clash with Discovery Canyon, but the Thunder found its spark, scoring 14 runs between the fourth and fifth innings to lock in a comfortable win over the Falcons.
Discovery Canyon had 12 hits and struck out just three times. The Thunder are 6-6 and undefeated in league play.
Addie Platt led the Falcons (10-8, 2-1) by knocking in a pair of runs.
Coronado 19, Palmer 1
At Coronado: Coronado’s Jenna Ruggaber struck out 11 batters in a four-inning outing against Palmer as she helped the Cougars clinch a 5A CSML win.
Using just 87 pitches Ruggaber fanned 11 of 20 batters faced and allowed just two hits. She had six walks.
Coronado freshman Savanah Starr helped at the plate knocking in five runs.
Palmer’s Leticia Velasco had two hits.
Coronado is 7-8 and 3-4 in the PPAC, while Palmer falls to 2-7 and is winless in league play.
Doherty 17, Fountain-Fort Carson 2
At Doherty: Doherty got off to a quick start, scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the first before closing out a swift 5A CSML win over Fountain-Fort Carson.
Kailey O’Connor, Angelina LoCricchio and Mariana Morales each hit home runs for the Spartans (6-7, 4-3). O’Connor and LoCricchio had four RBIs each, followed by Morales who knocked in three.
Aleah Ellis was credited with the only RBI for the Trojans (5-10, 3-3).
Lewis-Palmer 28, Sand Creek 18
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers ended a three-game skid by coming out on top of a high-scoring PPAC affair over Sand Creek.
McKinzie Wade led Lewis-Palmer with three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs. Bridget Cassidy hit two doubles and two singles on the way to bringing home four runs for the Rangers (5-12, 1-2).
Sand Creek (4-13, 0-3) had 15 hits.
Rampart 23, Liberty 3
VOLLEYBALL
Byers 3, Calhan 0
At Calhan: Calhan bounced back from a 25-10 Set 1 loss to challenge Byers, but ultimately fell to the Bulldogs 25-22, 25-23, respectively.
Calhan is 4-5.